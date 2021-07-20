Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

SNP MP grills BBC boss over ‘that Gazza goal’ shown during Euros coverage

BBC bosses have been criticised for showing Paul Gascoigne's famous Euro 96 strike against Scotland "continually" during this year's tournament coverage.
By Daniel O'Donoghue
July 20 2021, 12.57pm Updated: July 20 2021, 1.38pm
Photo of Daniel O'Donoghue
Paul Gascoigne

Scottish Affairs Committee chairman Pete Wishart remonstrated with BBC executives over the network’s England centric sports coverage during the 2020 Euros.

The SNP MP was unhappy with “references to 1966”, when England lifted the World Cup, and warned it had damaged how Scottish viewers “perceive” the BBC.

Mr Wishart, citing a recent Ofcom survey, said: “BBC News is perceived by some as representing a mainly white, middle class and London centric point of view.

“One of the things that people got in touch about was that the coverage of the European football.

“We were seeing that Gazza goal continually and references to 1966.

“What communication do you have with colleagues in Salford or London just about how this is being communicated and presented in Scotland and the impact and effect that it has on how Scottish viewers perceive and experience some of the news, particularly they see from the BBC?”

Gary Smith, head of news and current affairs at BBC Scotland, did not respond directly to questions about Gascoigne’s goal but said: “We talk a lot about the stories we’re covering and we talk about how they’re being covered.”

He added: “On the points you made about the nature of news being London centric, I think it’s really important to look across the UK policy that was announced by the director general just some months ago, which is going to mean a considerable number of extra news jobs moving to Scotland.”

