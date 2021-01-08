Sunday, January 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Three fire crews called to house fire in Stonehaven

by Chris MacLennan
January 8 2021, 12.02pm
Three fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at a Stonehaven property.

A call was received at 11.26am to a dwelling fire on Braeside Crescent in the Cowie area.

Two crews from Stonehaven have been sent with a further appliance tasked from Altens.

No further details are yet available from the fire service.

Police are also in attendance.

More as we get it.

