Three fire crews called to house fire in Stonehaven

Three fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at a Stonehaven property.
A call was received at 11.26am to a dwelling fire on Braeside Crescent in the Cowie area.
Two crews from Stonehaven have been sent with a further appliance tasked from Altens.
No further details are yet available from the fire service.
Police are also in attendance.
More as we get it.
