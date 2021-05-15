Video: Pop legends Madness kick off UK tour at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Pop giants Madness will kick off their new tour of the UK at P&J Live in Aberdeen this December.

The Nutty Boys will be at the north-east venue on Thursday December 2 – and P&J Live bosses expect it to be one of the “must-have” tickets of the year when it goes on sale on Friday May 21.

Madness say The Ladykillers tour marks a “sure-to-be triumphant” return to the road after 18 months of being cooped up.

They promise it will be “the Nutty Boys finally getting back to doing what they do best – uniting the people for a right raucous live bash,” with a stream of hits from a back catalogue that includes Our House, One Step Beyond and Baggy Trousers.

Nutty Boys are national treasures

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “We are more than one step beyond excited Madness have chosen to kick off the UK leg of their tour at P&J Live this December.

“The Nutty Boys are national treasures, providing the soundtrack to so many of our lives and they are still as exciting and entertaining a live act today as they ever were. Their Ladykillers tour will bring to life so many classic tracks in a real party atmosphere, which will be a brilliant start to Aberdeen’s Christmas season.”

“We can’t wait to welcome Madness and their army of north-east fans when they turn P&J Live into a massive house of fun.”

Madness have punctuated their lockdown with the critically acclaimed docu-series Before We Was on BT TV and most recently their livestreamed show The Get Up!, livestreamed on May 14 from the London Palladium.

The Get Up! was scripted by Charlie Higson and saw the band premiere three new songs, billed as a glimpse into the future classics still to come from Suggs and co.

Emerging from the back streets of Camden Town in the late 70s, Madness – who last played Aberdeen at the AECC in 2007 – have had 10 UK top 10 albums, 15 top 10 singles and won a slew of awards, including a prestigious Ivor Novello.

Our House video has been restored

They’ve performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast – the most-watched TV music event of 2018.

As an added treat for fans, the band’s original video for their iconic track, Our House, has been painstakingly restored from the original 1982 16mm film print into a new 4k version.

Madness also recorded a teaser for their new trailer, which works Suggs and co into footage from the classic Ealing comedy, The Ladykillers, which inspired the theme for their new tour.

Joining Madness on the tour – which will be in Dublin on November 29 before arriving in the UK – will be another legendary UK band, Squeeze. Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook will be playing a string of hits that established them as quintessential British music makers, such as Cool For Cats and Up The Junction.

For tickets for the P&J Live gig, visit pandjlive.com

In other news, Michael Ball cannot wait to perform his newest album for Aberdeen fans…