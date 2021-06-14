There is a warning a historic Aberdeen cathedral “cannot sustain indefinitely” the losses being made on a monthly basis – as church leaders admit concern for its future.

Trustees of St Andrew’s Cathedral Church in King Street have dismissed rumours their financial woes have left them unable to pay their bills.

But the doors of the 200-year-old cathedral have remained closed since last September, when leaders admitted the buildings were “no longer suitable” for worship through the winter.

Designed by celebrated Aberdeen architect Archibald Simpson and constructed from granite with a sandstone front, the oldest part of the structure opened as St Andrew’s Chapel in 1817.

And it was once revered as the birthplace of the Anglican Church in America and visited by JFK.

Now, as the building costs hundreds of pounds more every week than it brings in, trustees are campaigning for investment from the Scottish Episcopal Church.

A spokesman said: “The Cathedral Church of St Andrew has been facing financial challenges for some time.

“While this situation pre-dates the pandemic, the past year has caused additional concern for every church, and in common with many other places of worship, St Andrew’s has experienced a drop in congregational income.

“As a result, St Andrew’s is currently operating at a significant financial shortfall each month. Claims that the church is insolvent are untrue, but losses cannot be sustained indefinitely.

“The St Andrew’s Trustees are committed to tackling the monthly deficit and are taking appropriate decisions to reduce expenditure, in order to protect the future of the church and its community. The Trustees have also alerted the Diocese of Aberdeen & Orkney to request assistance and support.”

Aberdeen’s St Andrew’s Cathedral holds special place in American history

The Diocese of Aberdeen and Orkney’s reach extends well beyond our shores, making a major impact on religion in the USA too.

Around 500 yards from the present site of St Andrew’s, America’s first Episcopal Bishop, Samuel Seabury, was consecrated.

The American Episcopal Church claims its roots can be traced to the Granite City as a result and links with the US continued well into the 20th Century.

In 1938, the country’s ambassador Joseph Kennedy – accompanied by his 21-year-old son John F Kennedy – opened an extension to the Gothic cathedral.

And six years later, another future US president, General Eisenhower, presented the Colours of the United States regiments to St Andrew’s.

Diocese Dean: ‘We are concerned about the position at St Andrew’s’

Presently, displaced worshippers are being welcomed at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Carden Place in Aberdeen while a decision is taken on the repairs that will make the weather-beaten St Andrew’s fit for purpose again.

The Dean of the Diocese of Aberdeen & Orkney, the Very Rev Dr Dennis Berk, said: “The Diocese has received the trustees’ expression of concern and we are concerned about the position at St Andrew’s.

“We are considering the trustees’ request for assistance, and we will endeavour to earnestly support them in a way that would result in a healthy resolution.”