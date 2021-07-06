Flood alerts issued as north-east braced for heavy rain

Residents in the north-east of Scotland have been warned of potential flooding in the area.

Sepa has announced a flood alert for Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside.

Persistent heavy rain is forecast throughout today, Tuesday July 6, with further heavy showers expected tomorrow.

The weather could lead to flooding from surface water and small watercourses in built-up areas and across the travel network.

Low-lying land is at a higher risk of flooding and Sepa warns there could be disruptions to travel.

Aberdeen City Council teams have been cleaning storm drains and trash screens in burns in preparation and will be providing sandbags to people in immediate need.

Those who live in flood prone areas are recommended to stock up on flood prevention supplies, including sandbags and door flood stops.

The flood alert will remain in place until further notice and people are reminded to stay vigilant to protect themselves and their property.