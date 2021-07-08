Archie Foundation launches Picnic in the Park fundraiser

A charity is urging people across the north of Scotland to raise vital funds for them this summer – simply by having a picnic.

The Archie Foundation wants people to get together for a picnic, and has teamed up with three local firms who will provide all the goodies required.

Grazey Days, Perfect Platter and We Love Platters will make up picnic boxes, and donate £5 from each one to the charity.

A Sunshine Picnic – an afternoon of sandwiches, cake and prosecco – is also be being held at Culloden House in Inverness on August 21 and 22, though tickets are limited.

All money raised will go towards helping children at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, the Highland Children’s Unit in Inverness, Dr Gray’s in Elgin and Tayside Children’s Hospital in Dundee.

The charity is also the umbrella for Aberdeen’s Neonatal Unit and the Grampian Child Bereavement Network and youngsters getting support here will also benefit.

Katie Kyle, Archie’s head of regional fundraising, said: “As we all look forward to summer days and some more freedom to socialise with our friends and family, we are delighted to launch our Picnic in the Park campaign.

“After such a challenging year, we’d love to see friends and families get together in lovely settings, have fun and make special memories, knowing that they are also raising funds for a most worthwhile cause.”

The Archie Foundation’s support ranges from accommodation to emergency funding for hospital visits and covering the cost of specialist nurses.

It also supports babies born too early through its Friends of the Neonatal Unit at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and the Grampian Bereavement Network.

To sign up for a fundraising pack, visit https://archie.org/events/picnic