Murder suspect Mark Barrott now spotted in Elgin

A man wanted as a murder suspect following the death of his wife has been spotted near Elgin.

Police are hunting Mark Barrott after his wife Eileen was found dead at their home in Leeds on Sunday.

The 54-year-old was seen in Aberdeen on Huntly Street on Sunday night.

However, West Yorkshire Police have now received reports he was staying near Elgin on Tuesday.

How did Mark Barrott get to Elgin?

Mr Barrott is believed to have travelled to Elgin from Aberdeen by train.

It comes after he was seen in Edinburgh on Sunday – and then boarded a train through Fife and Tayside to the north-east.

Police attended the property near the Moray town where it is believed he had been staying.

However, when officers searched the premises he was no longer there.

It is not known where he has gone.

Local personnel and West Yorkshire Police are now working together to trace Mr Barrott following the latest sighting.

Members of the public have been urged not to approach him and to contact police if they see him.

What are police saying?

Mr Barrott is believed to have travelled from Leeds to Edinburgh by train on Sunday before being identified in Aberdeen.

His wife Eileen was found dead at their home in Naburn Folk, Whinmoor earlier the same day.

Confirmed sighting of Leeds murder suspect Mark Barrott in Elgin, Scotland, yesterday. Detectives are continuing to appeal for the public's help to trace him.

West Yorkshire Police’s senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We are still working to locate and arrest Mark Barrott as a suspect for his wife Eileen’s murder, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him following this latest confirmed sighting in the Elgin area yesterday.

“We have already sent detectives to Scotland to work alongside our colleagues from Police Scotland who are supporting and assisting the search for Mr Barrott.

“Our advice remains that anyone who sees him should not approach him but should contact police immediately on 999.

“Clearly, Eileen’s family are continuing to go through an incredibly difficult time following her death and I would appeal directly to Mark Barrott to hand himself in to police and avoid prolonging things any further.”