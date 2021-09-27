Woman taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeenshire road

A woman has been taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on the A952 between Toll of Birness and Mintlaw, just after 10am.

The 34-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police closed the road for almost two hours, before it was reopened ahead of noon.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.05am on Monday, 27 September, we received a report of a one vehicle crash on and A952 near Toll of Birness.

“Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The road was closed for a short time and fully reopened around 11.50am.”