Here’s what to expect from Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid update on Tuesday afternoon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give her weekly Covid update in parliament this afternoon, but what is she expected to say?

Daily Covid case rates are still in their thousands, but Ms Sturgeon is expected to discuss the government’s next steps in easing restrictions.

Restrictions that remain in place include table service in bars and restaurants and the wearing of face coverings in indoor public spaces.

During previous briefings, the first minister said she hoped more restrictions could be lifted from Monday January 24.

Whether or not this will happen should be confirmed today.

Will there be changes to restrictions?

The latest changes to restrictions happened on Monday, when restrictions on the number of spectators allowed at outdoor events were lifted.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to announce whether the easing of further restrictions will go ahead on January 24, as there have been calls for in recent weeks.

The hospitality sector is at the centre of these calls, with bars and restaurants currently restricted to table service only and many nightclubs unable to open at all.

With businesses across the north and north-east struggling amidst ongoing restrictions, today’s update should provide clarity on how much longer they will be in place for.

Another area which is expected to be discussed is shortening the period of time people who test positive for Covid have to self-isolate for.

This was recently cut from 10 days to seven days, but the first minister has been urged to consider shortening this even more to five days to help with staff shortages across multiple sectors.

Where and when can you watch the briefing?

Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid update will be streamed live on Scottish Parliament TV and you can follow along on our live blog.

It is expected to begin at around 2.15pm after topical questions.