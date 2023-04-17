First phase of £7.5 million housing drive across Moray to help people live independently for longer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £7.5 million affordable housing drive across Moray has moved a step forward with a contract awarded to a firm to design homes in Forres.

Moray Council has appointed Edinburgh-based Fraser/Livingstone Architects to draw up the first phase Dallas Dhu masterplan.

The project, which is on the Altyre Estate to the south of the town, will have 24 affordable net-zero homes as well as 20 services plots for self-building projects.

The development is part of the Moray Growth Deal’s aim to deliver 300 new affordable homes across the region.

The first homes at Dallas Dhu are expected to be completed by 2026.

Moray Council wants the masterplan to include shared outdoor spaces to encourage physical activity among residents as well as food growing.

Marc Macrae, chairman of the authority’s economic development and infrastructure committee, said: “The Dallas Dhu phase of the housing mix project presents a unique opportunity to create a sustainable new community for the people of Forres that will lead our transition to net zero through the provision of smart homes based on citizen wellbeing.

“For this to be realised in the next three years is an incredible feat and I look forward to seeing the innovative designs come to life.”

Affordable housing concerns across Moray

Concerns about affordable housing stock in Moray has been growing for several years with large developments already underway in the north and south of Elgin.

However, fears have heightened recently with house prices rising more rapidly in the region compared to the national average as the rise in home working has allowed city workers to move to the country.

The Moray Growth Deal housing project is a partnership between Moray Council, Altyre Estate, Grampian Housing Association and the Digital Health and Care Innovation Centre.

The Scottish Government has provided £5m to the scheme, which will also include developments in Elgin, Speyside and Buckie, with Moray Council providing £2.5m.

Fraser/Livingstone Architects says innovative construction designs and methods will be explored in the Dallas Dhu project to help people remain independent in their own homes for longer.

So-called “smart homes”, which are designed to be energy efficient, will also be included.

Craig Stirrat, chief executive of Grampian Housing Association, said: “With the threat of global warming and the increasing cost of living, we must ensure that our new affordable homes and places promote a more sustainable lifestyle, where people can safely work rest and play.

“Starting with a blank sheet allows the partners and the community to deliver something truly inspiring that is sympathetic to both the needs of householders and the environment, and hopefully provide a great legacy for future generations.”

Scottish Government wellbeing economy secretary, Neil Gray, said: “This project will see more affordable homes being built in an area with significant demand for housing to support the growing local economy.”