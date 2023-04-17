First phase of £7.5 million housing drive across Moray to help people live independently for longer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

First phase of £7.5 million housing drive across Moray to help people live independently for longer

Moray Council has appointed a firm to draw up the first phase of its Dallas Dhu vision to the south of Forres.

By David Mackay
Dallas Dhu is intended to be a new community to the south of Forres. Image: Moray Council
Dallas Dhu is intended to be a new community to the south of Forres. Image: Moray Council

A £7.5 million affordable housing drive across Moray has moved a step forward with a contract awarded to a firm to design homes in Forres.

Moray Council has appointed Edinburgh-based Fraser/Livingstone Architects to draw up the first phase Dallas Dhu masterplan.

The project, which is on the Altyre Estate to the south of the town, will have 24 affordable net-zero homes as well as 20 services plots for self-building projects.

The development is part of the Moray Growth Deal’s aim to deliver 300 new affordable homes across the region.

The first homes at Dallas Dhu are expected to be completed by 2026.

Marc Macrae, chairman of Moray Council's economic development and infrastructure committee
Marc Macrae, chairman of Moray Council’s economic development and infrastructure committee, says the Dallas Dhu housing designs in Forres will be “innovative”. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council wants the masterplan to include shared outdoor spaces to encourage physical activity among residents as well as food growing.

Marc Macrae, chairman of the authority’s economic development and infrastructure committee, said: “The Dallas Dhu phase of the housing mix project presents a unique opportunity to create a sustainable new community for the people of Forres that will lead our transition to net zero through the provision of smart homes based on citizen wellbeing.

“For this to be realised in the next three years is an incredible feat and I look forward to seeing the innovative designs come to life.”

Affordable housing concerns across Moray

Concerns about affordable housing stock in Moray has been growing for several years with large developments already underway in the north and south of Elgin.

However, fears have heightened recently with house prices rising more rapidly in the region compared to the national average as the rise in home working has allowed city workers to move to the country.

The Moray Growth Deal housing project is a partnership between Moray Council, Altyre Estate, Grampian Housing Association and the Digital Health and Care Innovation Centre.

The Scottish Government has provided £5m to the scheme, which will also include developments in Elgin, Speyside and Buckie, with Moray Council providing £2.5m.

Moray Council also hopes to bring back disused Elgin town centre buildings as housing as part of the Growth Deal project. Image: Moray Council

Fraser/Livingstone Architects says innovative construction designs and methods will be explored in the Dallas Dhu project to help people remain independent in their own homes for longer.

So-called “smart homes”, which are designed to be energy efficient, will also be included.

Craig Stirrat, chief executive of Grampian Housing Association, said: “With the threat of global warming and the increasing cost of living, we must ensure that our new affordable homes and places promote a more sustainable lifestyle, where people can safely work rest and play.

“Starting with a blank sheet allows the partners and the community to deliver something truly inspiring that is sympathetic to both the needs of householders and the environment, and hopefully provide a great legacy for future generations.”

Scottish Government wellbeing economy secretary, Neil Gray, said: “This project will see more affordable homes being built in an area with significant demand for housing to support the growing local economy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
2
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
3
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
4
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
5
The Arctic Bar was given a makeover by fans of the Sheffield four-piece back in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Did ‘mad’ graffiti at city bar bring Arctic Monkeys to Dundee?
6
CCTV from Crown-Inn break-in.
Masked raider makes off with charity tin during Monifieth pub break-in
7
Caroline Gray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph
8
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
9
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
2
10
Jim Goodwin has made a solid start to life at United. Image: SNS
The form table that underlines Jim Goodwin impact as Dundee United steal a march…

More from The Courier

Keith Drive, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Large police presence on Glenrothes street with officers in reported stand off
Police Scotland at the incident in Strathairlie Avenue, Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Man due to appear in court following Arbroath 'disturbance'
Julie Mitchell with a box containing messages from friends and family at the party celebrating her life. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee's Julie Mitchell receives special messages at party celebrating her life
The crash took place on the A94 by Castleton Croft. Image: Google Street View
Woman taken to hospital and man charged after crash in Eassie
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm AMTE Power responds to fears £160m Dundee investment could be lured to…
Dallas Dhu is intended to be a new community to the south of Forres. Image: Moray Council
Monday court round-up — Padlock in a sock and care home fire
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over 'significant design failings'
Alison Elliott with one of the donation boxes robbed.
Anger after honesty boxes broken into at popular Angus nature reserve
Kelty Hearts star Jamie Barjonas. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Kelty Hearts duo top Raith Rovers transfer shortlist IF new investment goes through
Karen Ward holding wigs in a hair salon
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Return of Dundee hair salon is a symbol of city's strength

Editor's Picks

Most Commented