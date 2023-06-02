Joseph Simpson: Former sportsman and St Cyrus headteacher dies aged 102

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joseph W Simpson, former headteacher at Arduthie Primary School in Stonehaven, has died at the age of 102.

Commonly known among the community as Joe, Mr Simpson passed away peacefully at Castle Lodge Care Home in Inverbervie on Monday May 22.

He had lived in Stonehaven since 1968, most recently at 16 Mearns Drive, having previously lived in Catterline and St Cyrus where he also fulfilled the role of headteacher.

Originally from Glasgow, where he attended Hutcheson’s Grammar School between 1932 and 1939, Mr Simpson attended Glasgow University between 1939 and 1941, before volunteering to serve with the RAF during the Second World War.

He spent five years in the Signals Corps, mainly in Calcutta in India, and playing for his RAF football team, before returning home to enrol at Aberdeen University in 1946, graduating MA Dip. Ed two years later.

During that time, he was awarded a football blue and represented Aberdeen University XI in a sport which was a lifelong passion.

Twice during his spell in Aberdeen University First XI, he was part of the side which became Scottish universities champions, winning the Queen’s Park Shield.

While at Aberdeen University, he met PE student Margaret, his wife of almost 68 years who died a year ago, aged 91.

He completed his teacher training by teaching at Linksfield Primary School in Aberdeen before moving to Pitmedden Junior Secondary.

In 1956, he was appointed the first headteacher at the newly built primary school in Catterline.

The family then moved to St Cyrus in 1959 where he was heavily involved in helping the Kincardineshire Primary Schools Football Association and promoting emerging young talent.

Among the players who caught his eye was a youngster from Banchory, Don Masson, who he recommended for Scottish schools trials. Masson went on to play professionally in England, representing the Scotland national team 17 times – an achievement which made Mr Simpson extremely proud.

In 1968, the family arrived in Stonehaven where Mr Simpson was head of Fetteresso Primary School.

On the opening of the new Mackie Academy in 1970, the staff and pupils relocated to the old building which was rebranded as Arduthie Primary with Mr Simpson as headteacher.

He spent 11 happy years at Arduthie before retiring in April 1981.

Mr Simpson was a popular and well-respected figure in Stonehaven and a keen golfer who was a member at both Stonehaven and Edzell Golf Clubs, as well as the North East Seniors Association.

He succeeded in breaking his age on the golf course when he was 85 and was still playing golf well into his 90s, eventually hanging up his clubs at the age of 97.

He is survived by his sons Gordon, Alistair and Keith and daughter Jacki; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

His funeral takes place at Fetteresso Parish Church, Bath Street, Stonehaven, on Monday 5 June at 1pm.

