Our pictures from North East Fife primary schools football festival

Teams from 20 primaries took to the turf to compete in the North East Fife schools football festival.

Around 200 pupils played in matches in four leagues, with the winners progressing to a semi-final then the final.

And our photographer was there on Thursday to capture the action at Leuchars Primary School.

Participating primary schools were:

Leuchars

Balmerino

Balmullo

Greyfriars, St Andrews

Dunbog

Newburgh

Castlehill, Cupar

Kirkton of Largo

Anstruther

Canongate, St Andrews

Newport

Tayport

Wormit

Crail

Lundin Mill

Ladybank

Pitlessie

Kettle, Kingskettle

St Columba’s, Cupar

Freuchie

Castlehill Primary School, in Cupar, emerged victorious on the day and the winning team was presented with an engraved trophy.

The event was organised by Leuchars Primary teachers Tony Russell and Matthew Bowen.

North East Fife schools football festival