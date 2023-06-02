Schools Our pictures from North East Fife primary schools football festival Leuchars Primary School hosted the event with teams from it and 19 other schools. Dunbog and Kirkton of Largo in action at the North East Fife schools football festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles Share Our pictures from North East Fife primary schools football festival Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4444474/north-east-fife-schools-football-festival/ Copy Link 0 comment [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Teams from 20 primaries took to the turf to compete in the North East Fife schools football festival. Around 200 pupils played in matches in four leagues, with the winners progressing to a semi-final then the final. And our photographer was there on Thursday to capture the action at Leuchars Primary School. Participating primary schools were: Leuchars Balmerino Balmullo Greyfriars, St Andrews Dunbog Newburgh Castlehill, Cupar Kirkton of Largo Anstruther Canongate, St Andrews Newport Tayport Wormit Crail Lundin Mill Ladybank Pitlessie Kettle, Kingskettle St Columba’s, Cupar Freuchie Castlehill Primary School, in Cupar, emerged victorious on the day and the winning team was presented with an engraved trophy. The event was organised by Leuchars Primary teachers Tony Russell and Matthew Bowen. North East Fife schools football festival Dunbog (blue) vs Kirkton of Largo (red). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Dunbog (blue) vs Kirkton of Largo (red). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Canongate (blue) vs Kettle (orange bib). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Wormit (bright red) vs Lundin Mill (dark red). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Balmullo (blue) vs Newburgh (red and white). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Newport (green) vs Crail (yellow). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Ladybank/Pitlessie (red) vs Freuchie (blue). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Ladybank/Pitlessie (red) vs Freuchie (blue). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Castlehill (blue bib) vs Anstruther (red). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Leuchars (blue) vs Greyfriars (dark red). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Newport (green) vs St Columba’s (dark blue). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Leuchars (blue) vs Greyfriars (dark red). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Leuchars (blue) vs Newburgh (red and white). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Crail (yellow) vs Kettle (orange bibs). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Crail (yellow) vs Kettle (orange bibs). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Balmerino (blue) vs Kirkton of Largo (red). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Balmerino (blue) vs Kirkton of Largo (red). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Newport (green) vs Crail (yellow). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Balmerino (blue) vs Kirkton of Largo (red). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Goal celebrations for Kirkton of Largo. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Crail (yellow) vs Kettle (orange bibs). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Newport (green) vs Crail (yellow). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Crail (yellow) vs Kettle (orange bibs). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Balmerino (blue) vs Kirkton of Largo (red). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Wormit (green bib) vs Ladybank / Pitlessie (red). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Wormit (green bib) vs Ladybank/Pitlessie (red). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Wormit (green bib) vs Ladybank/Pitlessie (red). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Castlehill (red) vs Balmullo (black and blue). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Tayport (bright red) vs Lundin Mill (dark red). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
