Police say three serious assaults after Dundee Big Weekend could be linked

Police say three serious assaults on fans after the conclusion of Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee could be linked.

Officers are investigating the attacks as fans left Camperdown Park on Sunday night, after Lewis Capaldi had brought the event to a close.

The Courier reported on Thursday how a woman claimed to have suffered a broken jaw after being set upon as she left the park.

Keris Bennie, 28, from Fife, said she had intervened after seeing a man assaulting his partner.

Now police have revealed two other attacks in the minutes that followed may be linked to that incident and are keeping an open mind.

The suspect in the first attack is described as being a man in his early 30s who was tall with a slim build.

Two men attacked in Lochee after Big Weekend

The other incidents took place at around 11.40pm on High Street in Lochee.

Two men, both aged 22, were attacked by a man described as being aged around 20-30, with short, dark hair.

He was wearing a light-coloured top and dark shorts at the time of the attacks.

Police say one of the victims suffered serious injuries – with reports circulating on social media suggesting he had a fractured skull.

The attacker in these assaults was said to have been accompanied by an unknown woman.

Police Scotland says it is “keeping an open mind as to whether this is linked to the earlier incident near Camperdown Park”.

Detective Constable David Feeney said: “We know that the areas of these incidents were busy with people leaving Big Weekend and would ask anyone who believes they witnessed anything, or has any information, to please come forward.

“You can contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number CR/100106/23.

“Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”