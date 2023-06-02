St Johnstone head of operations, Ian Flaherty, leaves Perth club as backroom changes continue

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have announced that their head of operations, Ian Flaherty, has left the club.

Flaherty was appointed to his post, effectively running Saints on a day to basis, just over a year ago.

There have been several changes behind the scenes in the last few days, with chairman Steve Brown standing down and Stan Harris taking on a new role of CEO.

A club statement read: “Saints can announce that Ian Flaherty will be leaving the business with immediate effect. We would like to thank Ian for everything he has done and wish him well in his future endeavours.

“The club have also decided to bring all media operations fully in-house.

“Gregor Sleith will take over as head of media and communications, with Greg Taylor taking on the role of media and communications.

“Paul Smith will provide support to both as and when required.”