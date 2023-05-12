Citizen of the year award for Fife teacher who founded school’s community fridge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife teacher who set up a community fridge at his school has been named North Fife Citizen of the Year.

Tony Russell from Leuchars Primary opened Leuchars Larder in September to support residents in the village and neighbouring Guardbridge.

And since then, it has seen visitor numbers soar from 12 a week to more than 50.

The aim is to help families during the cost-of-living crisis while also reducing food waste.

Tony is delighted with the success of the scheme and was even more chuffed to receive his accolade from North Fife Rotary Club last night (Thurs).

He said: “I’m a very unlikely candidate but it’s really good for the school.”

Leuchars Primary pupils help at popular larder

Tony is helped in the larder by Leuchars Primary School pupils, who take turns to set it up every Monday.

Specialist help and advice is provided by Fife Council’s north east Fife development officer Claire Brown and community food co-ordinator Lauren Cooke.

“A charity called Fair Share sends the food over every Friday and Lauren does the larder with me on a Monday night,” said Tony.

“It took a few months to get it up and running.

“I had to do a food and hygiene course during the holidays last summer and there were a few other things to organise.

“But it’s now well-established and it’s proving popular.”

Queue forms before larder opens

Leuchars Larder is not a foodbank and is not means tested.

Tony said: “Anybody interested can come along and check it out.

“The school closes at 3pm and there’s quite a queue by the time we open at 3.15.”

It is open to residents of Leuchars and Guardbridge only.

And there are limits on the number of food items people can take in the interests of fairness.

Richard Hynd from North Fife Rotary Club commended Tony’s work with the larder.

He also cited his work with the school’s football team and his commitment as a union rep.

Tony was presented with a framed certificate at the club’s meeting at Drumoig.