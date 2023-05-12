Comfort frontwoman Natalie to bring riotous trans rights punk back to Dundee basement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Comfort frontwoman Natalie to bring riotous trans rights punk back to Dundee basement

The sibling duo will play Conroy's Basement following the release of their second album.

By Chris Mugan
Comfort will play at Conroy's Basement. Image: Prescription Music PR.
Comfort will play at Conroy's Basement. Image: Prescription Music PR.

Tonight sees a return to Conroy’s Basement in Dundee for one of Scotland’s most outspoken groups – Glaswegian punky synth duo Comfort.

Since they last played the Meadowside venue, a magnet for fans of leftfield sounds, the sibling pair have reached new heights, including being snapped up by celebrated independent label Fatcat Records, responsible for helping unearth such Scottish talents as Frightened Rabbit and The Twilight Sad.

As Comfort mark the release of second album What’s Bad Enough?, frontwoman Natalie McGhee is looking forward to playing again at a venue she trusts, while completing a European tour that takes in France and Greece.

“Our last show was great and made us want to come back at the nearest opportunity,” she says.

“Make That a Take Records have built such a cool vital space for DIY punk shows in Dundee with a welcoming inclusive atmosphere so we are really excited to come back and play.”

Natalie and Sean make up punk outfit Comfort. Image: Prescription Music PR.

On What’s Bad Enough?, Natalie rails against injustice and inequality of all stripes, though as a trans woman, her identity comes to the fore, as heard on riotous recent tracks ‘Real Woman’ and ‘Wild and Fragile’.

She chooses to celebrate her life through her lyrics, though admits to facing everyday prejudice and ignorance.

“I refuse to let what people think of me define me and will always use writing as a means of standing tall, of transcending the bile,” she says.

“I want the music we make to become irrelevant, to be a relic to a bygone time that people can look back at and think ‘Can you believe they used to treat people like that?'”

‘I’m more comfortable unearthing new sides of myself’

Live, Natalie is backed by brother Sean on drums, building on their already close relationship – while he had played in bands before, his sister created electronic music she was too shy to share.

“We had always been close as siblings, sharing so much of the same interests that it just eventually made sense to try working together,” she says.

“As we have gotten older our bond has strengthened. I would not be the woman I am today without Sean and I feel so lucky to do something I love with someone I care about so deeply.”

Comfort have been self-produced until being signed recently. Image: Prescription Music PR.

Comfort released their debut, self-produced album Not Passing in 2019, devising a template that combines heavy beats with Natalie’s often spoken-word delivery inspired partly by their love of underground hip hop.

Signing to Fatcat enabled the Aberdeen-raised duo to record its follow-up in Glasgow’s Castle of Doom studio with Tony Doogan (billed as co-producer), who has previously worked with Teenage Fanclub, Belle & Sebastian and Mogwai.

While Comfort’s production values may have risen, their sound and content remain uncompromising, although Natalie has been expanding her lyrical style, she explains.

“As I continue to grow and learn, I become more comfortable unearthing new sides of myself,” she says.

“Before, our songs were filled with rage. Now I feel more at ease using them to explore my love, spirituality and past. This record feels like a step in the right direction.”

Comfort will play at Conroy’s Basement, Dundee, on Friday May 12. For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Songkick website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Comfort will play at Conroy's Basement. Image: Prescription Music PR.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
2
Comfort will play at Conroy's Basement. Image: Prescription Music PR.
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
3
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
4
Comfort will play at Conroy's Basement. Image: Prescription Music PR.
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
5
Comfort will play at Conroy's Basement. Image: Prescription Music PR.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet
6
Comfort will play at Conroy's Basement. Image: Prescription Music PR.
Fife doctor lost £100k in house sale swindle after fraudster forged ex-wife’s signature
7
Comfort will play at Conroy's Basement. Image: Prescription Music PR.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
8
Comfort will play at Conroy's Basement. Image: Prescription Music PR.
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
3
9
Comfort will play at Conroy's Basement. Image: Prescription Music PR.
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
4
10
Comfort will play at Conroy's Basement. Image: Prescription Music PR.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]