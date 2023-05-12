Comfort frontwoman Natalie to bring riotous trans rights punk back to Dundee basement

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tonight sees a return to Conroy’s Basement in Dundee for one of Scotland’s most outspoken groups – Glaswegian punky synth duo Comfort.

Since they last played the Meadowside venue, a magnet for fans of leftfield sounds, the sibling pair have reached new heights, including being snapped up by celebrated independent label Fatcat Records, responsible for helping unearth such Scottish talents as Frightened Rabbit and The Twilight Sad.

As Comfort mark the release of second album What’s Bad Enough?, frontwoman Natalie McGhee is looking forward to playing again at a venue she trusts, while completing a European tour that takes in France and Greece.

“Our last show was great and made us want to come back at the nearest opportunity,” she says.

“Make That a Take Records have built such a cool vital space for DIY punk shows in Dundee with a welcoming inclusive atmosphere so we are really excited to come back and play.”

On What’s Bad Enough?, Natalie rails against injustice and inequality of all stripes, though as a trans woman, her identity comes to the fore, as heard on riotous recent tracks ‘Real Woman’ and ‘Wild and Fragile’.

She chooses to celebrate her life through her lyrics, though admits to facing everyday prejudice and ignorance.

“I refuse to let what people think of me define me and will always use writing as a means of standing tall, of transcending the bile,” she says.

“I want the music we make to become irrelevant, to be a relic to a bygone time that people can look back at and think ‘Can you believe they used to treat people like that?'”

‘I’m more comfortable unearthing new sides of myself’

Live, Natalie is backed by brother Sean on drums, building on their already close relationship – while he had played in bands before, his sister created electronic music she was too shy to share.

“We had always been close as siblings, sharing so much of the same interests that it just eventually made sense to try working together,” she says.

“As we have gotten older our bond has strengthened. I would not be the woman I am today without Sean and I feel so lucky to do something I love with someone I care about so deeply.”

Comfort released their debut, self-produced album Not Passing in 2019, devising a template that combines heavy beats with Natalie’s often spoken-word delivery inspired partly by their love of underground hip hop.

Signing to Fatcat enabled the Aberdeen-raised duo to record its follow-up in Glasgow’s Castle of Doom studio with Tony Doogan (billed as co-producer), who has previously worked with Teenage Fanclub, Belle & Sebastian and Mogwai.

While Comfort’s production values may have risen, their sound and content remain uncompromising, although Natalie has been expanding her lyrical style, she explains.

“As I continue to grow and learn, I become more comfortable unearthing new sides of myself,” she says.

“Before, our songs were filled with rage. Now I feel more at ease using them to explore my love, spirituality and past. This record feels like a step in the right direction.”

Comfort will play at Conroy’s Basement, Dundee, on Friday May 12. For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Songkick website.