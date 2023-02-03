New community fridge based within Fife primary school is thriving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

New community fridge based within Fife primary school is thriving

By Sheanne Mulholland
February 3 2023, 10.00am
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

A Fife school has set up its own community fridge, in a bid to support nearby residents and reduce food waste.

The Leuchars Larder runs from within Leuchars Primary School and supports the village’s community and people living in neighbouring village, Guardbridge.

It was set up by teacher Tony Russell and success has boomed since it opened in September.

On its first week the larder had 12 visitors using its services, that’s now up to around 50.

And a large queue to get into starts to form around 15 minutes before opening.

Teacher Tony Russell set up the Leuchars Larder within Leuchars Primary School. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Tony had the idea after researching how poverty impacts a child’s learning in school.

He said: “I was thinking about how I could be more proactive and how the school could be more proactive in reducing the impact of poverty.

“It took months to get set up – it was last February I got the ball rolling.

“We needed to have our space assessed, secure funding, and I even needed to do a food hygiene certificate.”

Determined to start the project off on the right foot, Tony volunteered at other nearby community fridges to understand how they operate.

Pupils help to set up the Leuchars Larder. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

And he enlisted the help of nine eager pupils from the upper school to help with setting up the larder for visits.

Tony said: “The upper school did mini projects around the larder, learning about food waste, allergies and they had a poster competition to promote it.

“The pupils are not present when the community come in to collect food but that is up for discussion so that might change.

“Some children come in with their parents to use the larder.”

Pupils help set up and sort out packages for the Leuchars Larder. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Food is delivered weekly from Dundee based Fare Share, a charity which sources food close to its sell-by date from local supermarkets, which would otherwise got to landfills.

And stocks are topped up with donations from staff.

Residents of Leuchars and Guardbridge only are invited to use Leuchars Larder every Monday between 3.15pm to 4.45pm.

Limits to number of food items apply under a policy of promoting fairness and signposting can be facilitated.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Education

Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Can St Andrews University project help save critically endangered whales from North Atlantic wind…
Dr Stuart Waiting of Scottish Union of Education speaking at a hustings.
Gender identity teaching in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign group
Chalk symbols for male, female and transgender on a blackboard.
How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Catherine, 10, stunned to receive a rare gold Blue Peter badge for her charity…
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
New children's book about a Fife boy's role in the building of the Forth…
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils
9
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Grove Academy dad's frustration at 'delay' in dealing with bullying of daughters
2
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Cupar man presented with top Scouting award 'for services of the most exceptional character'

Most Read

1
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot
2
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
3
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
4
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
5
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
6
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
7
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes ‘changed story three times,’ trial told
8
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital
9
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife
Woman asked man to ‘pleasure her’ at knifepoint in Fife underpass
10
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street

More from The Courier

Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
'It's so different to perform a song in a live setting': Irish folk singer…
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Tayport man scores home run with Tayside and Fife club ambitions as Dundee-born US…
Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Taypark House in Dundee is the perfect setting for a romantic date…
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Could Fife Council's bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking?
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier reader wins cruise from Hays Travel
From l- r, Joel Grant (Travel Consultant), Leanne Barnett (winner) and Chloe Dailly (Assistant Manager)
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Evening Tele reader wins Ibiza holiday from Hays Travel
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
A pint and a postage stamp at the Harbour Bar: Mearns publican Jonney's pop-up…
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
TV review: Shrinking can feel like an assault on the heartstrings
Leuchars Larder is thriving just months after opening. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Dundee FC chief John Nelms reveals Sporting Centre of Excellence ambition

Editor's Picks

Most Commented