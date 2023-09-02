‘It’s been an emotional year’: Queen remembered as King Charles continues family tradition at Braemar Gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s been an emotional year’: Queen remembered as King Charles continues family tradition at Braemar Gathering

There were tributes to the late monarch as King Charles took her place at the Highland Games for the first time.

By Denny Andonova
The King and Queen attend the 2023 Braemar Gathering.
The Queen's legacy lived on as King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Princess Royal took in the Braemar Gathering. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A lot can happen in a year.

Exactly 12 months ago, King Charles officially opened the freshly painted Platinum Jubilee archway at the Braemar Gathering in his mother’s honour.

It came as worries about The Queen’s health grew worse.

It wasn’t like her to miss the local Highland Games, which were always the highlight of her summer stay at Balmoral Castle.

The thousands on hand were told Her Majesty was keeping up with the action from her nearby home.

Queen Elizabeth II and her son, the Prince of Wales, attending the Braemar Highland Games in 2006. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

And there followed a heartfelt chorus of God Save the Queen.

It would be one of the final times the anthem was sung at such an assembly during her 70-year reign – and the last at her cherished Braemar Gathering…

Just days later, the nation went into mourning as The Queen died.

After a year of life-changing events – including his mother’s funeral, family disputes and his own coronation – it was a different Charles who passed through that same archway.

People gathered to sign the book of condolences at the royal box in the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park park in Braemar days after the arch was unveiled. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Bittersweet occasion as Charles attends first Braemar Gathering as King

Today’s Braemar Gathering began with a mixture of emotions.

For the first time, God Save The King echoed through the Cairngorms in His Majesty’s honour as thousands of visitors welcomed the Royal Family.

It was a kind of a homecoming for King Charles, who has been attending the world-famous Highland Games with The Princess Royal since he was merely six years old.

King Charles was welcomed with cheers and applause. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Compere Robert Lovie reminisced about years gone by, hailing the “heartfelt and enthusiastic” support the games have been graced with by Their Majesties.

The usual hubbub of voices descended into a hush as Mr Lovie paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

After an emotional pause, he said: “The past 12 months have been momentous in so many ways and generated for us all such mixture of emotions.

Braemar Gathering officials greeted The King at the decorated Royal Box – where he once sat with his late mother. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“It was only a year ago that you very kindly cut the heather rope to open the Platinum Jubilee Archway on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen.

“In the immediate days that followed that happy occasion, we were then all so saddened by the loss of Queen Elizabeth – who had been such a great supporter of these Highland Games throughout her life.”

Addressing King Charles and Queen Camilla, he added: “In a part of Scotland that you love so dearly, I on behalf of everyone here wish both Your Majesties a long, happy and glorious reign.”

Local children presented Queen Camilla and The Princess Royal with poseys upon their arrival. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What did the crowds make of the Braemar Gathering?

And then, the finest of athletes, dancers, pipes and drums, took over the arena once again.

The audience erupted in cheers as hulking men hurled hefty hammers into the air, and gasped in amazement as cabers thudded into the green lawn.

Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

This is exactly the excitement and thrill Mark Klein had been missing for the last seven years while working in the US.

The oil and gas worker, from Aberdeen, couldn’t wait to bring his children to the traditional extravaganza – as his family once did decades ago.

He was joined by his wife Karen, from Brazil, who said this was the perfect opportunity for three-year-old Giovanna and six-year-old Henry, to get to know their Scottish roots.

Mark and Karen Klein enjoyed a day out with their two children. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

The 45-year-old added: “All I can say is that this whole experience has been very impressive.

“The kids really enjoyed the Highland dancers, and the weather has been amazing – it’s a lot better than everyone presents it to be.”

Scotland is ‘freaking fantastic’

Just 36 hours after her feet touched Scottish soil, Texas-born Summer Nijjer was thrown into an iconic celebration, fit for royals.

In her American drawl, she described the event as “freaking fantastic”.

Visiting her friends in Ayrshire, the 44-year-old had no idea what to expect from the Highland Games or the humble Aberdeenshire village.

Summer said she has now come to love everything Scottish. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

She said: “It’s amazing how welcoming the community is. They really just embrace you regardless of where you come from and take you in with open arms.

“Getting to see the pipe bands has been the best bit. Something I have never seen in America – and I probably never will.”

Despite the one notable absence this year, many of the overseas visitors told us their main incentive for going along was the chance to catch a glimpse of royalty.

‘Her enthusiasm was obvious’

And aside from Mr Lovie’s speech, the Braemar Gathering 2023 programme also had a page remembering The Queen.

Organisers thanked the late monarch for being such an “enthusiastic supporter of the event” since she first attended at the age of seven with her grandparents.

Pipe bands entertained crowds throughout the day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

They added: “On special occasions, she was known to leave the ‘comfort’ of the pavilion to chat with officials and competitors in the games arena.

“Her enthusiasm and delight at being a part of the gathering was often obvious on the front page of Sunday newspapers following the event.”

