Dreams of a white Christmas come true in Glenshee

Glenshee need not dream of a white Christmas this year.

The glen, known for its large ski resort, was dowsed in snow from early morning on the big day.

Located on the A93 between Blairgowrie and Braemar, it welcomed tourists along, who parked up and came out to experience the winter wonderland for themselves.

The snow is mainly confined to the ski centre, with one local headed there especially to soak up the atmosphere of a white Christmas.

He said: “At the moment, it is only around the ski centre that it’s actually snowing.

“There’s a group of touring tourists on holiday and they’re loving it because they’ve never seen snow before and they’ve never had a white Christmas before.

“There’s also people from Essex in England with their baby here and they’ve actually come up to visit friends in Aberdeenshire.

“The baby is six months old and it will be their first snow and first Christmas.

“People are enjoying it.”

He added: “I would think it won’t be long before the road is closed off due to the weather.

“The forecast is for heavy snow.”

It is set to continue snowing in Glenshee until 1am on Boxing Day.

It comes after a yellow warning for heavy rain and snow was issued for Tayside and Fife on Thursday and across the north-east on Wednesday.