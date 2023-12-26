St Andrews hotel that shut in 2021 to reopen with new name next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews hotel that shut in 2021 to reopen with new name next year

The reopening of the hotel will create 70 St Andrews jobs.

By Gavin Harper
How a bedroom in the new-look Seaton House in St Andrews will look. Image: Valor Hospitality.
How a bedroom in the new-look Seaton House in St Andrews will look. Image: Valor Hospitality.

A Fife hotel that shut in 2021 for an 18-month refurbishment will reopen with a new name next year.

It was October 2021 when we reported the closure of the Scores Hotel in St Andrews for an extensive refurbishment. At the time the owners said it would reopen in early 2023.

Proposals were initially revealed for a five-storey extension to the property. However, in October this year these plans were ditched by the developers.

New name for Scores Hotel in St Andrews

Now, plans to reopen the hotel with a new name, Seaton House, have been announced.

Hotel management firm Valor Hospitality Partners will operate the new-look hotel in partnership with US-based Links Collection.

Seaton House will reopen next autumn. Image: Valor Hospitality.

They said the renaming of the hotel, which overlooks the first tee at St Andrews’ Old Course, speaks to its past.

When it was first built in 1864, the building was originally called as Seaton House.

The 40-bedroom hotel opening will create up to 70 jobs. There are also plans to support local food and drink producers.

Hotel opening to create 70 jobs

Euan McGlashan is global co-founder and chief executive at Valor Hospitality Partners.

He said: “Having lived away from Scotland for over 30 years, it is a thrill to be back working on such an incredible project.”

He said the response from the town has been very positive and said they want locals to be proud of the new-look hotel.

Meanwhile, Links Collection managing partners Jonathan Harper added: “While Seaton House is the closest hotel to the first tee of the world-famous Old Course, it is also the perfect home base with many championship courses nearby.”

The Scores Hotel. Image: Google Maps.

He believes when the new venue opens next autumn, it will have something for everyone.

He says they want to “breathe new life” into the historic property.

Mr Harper added: “With all the comforts of home, yet highly personalised service, Seaton House will be a sanctuary for those looking to unwind and relax away from the stresses of everyday life.

“We are humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to be a small part of the St Andrews community.

“We are eagerly awaiting the chance to host our friends and guests at Seaton House.”

