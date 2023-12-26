St Andrews hotel that shut in 2021 to reopen with new name next year

A Fife hotel that shut in 2021 for an 18-month refurbishment will reopen with a new name next year.

It was October 2021 when we reported the closure of the Scores Hotel in St Andrews for an extensive refurbishment. At the time the owners said it would reopen in early 2023.

Proposals were initially revealed for a five-storey extension to the property. However, in October this year these plans were ditched by the developers.

New name for Scores Hotel in St Andrews

Now, plans to reopen the hotel with a new name, Seaton House, have been announced.

Hotel management firm Valor Hospitality Partners will operate the new-look hotel in partnership with US-based Links Collection.

They said the renaming of the hotel, which overlooks the first tee at St Andrews’ Old Course, speaks to its past.

When it was first built in 1864, the building was originally called as Seaton House.

The 40-bedroom hotel opening will create up to 70 jobs. There are also plans to support local food and drink producers.

Hotel opening to create 70 jobs

Euan McGlashan is global co-founder and chief executive at Valor Hospitality Partners.

He said: “Having lived away from Scotland for over 30 years, it is a thrill to be back working on such an incredible project.”

He said the response from the town has been very positive and said they want locals to be proud of the new-look hotel.

Meanwhile, Links Collection managing partners Jonathan Harper added: “While Seaton House is the closest hotel to the first tee of the world-famous Old Course, it is also the perfect home base with many championship courses nearby.”

He believes when the new venue opens next autumn, it will have something for everyone.

He says they want to “breathe new life” into the historic property.

Mr Harper added: “With all the comforts of home, yet highly personalised service, Seaton House will be a sanctuary for those looking to unwind and relax away from the stresses of everyday life.

“We are humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to be a small part of the St Andrews community.

“We are eagerly awaiting the chance to host our friends and guests at Seaton House.”