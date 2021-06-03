News / UK & World News in Pictures – 3 June 2021 By Louise Gowans June 3 2021, 4.00pm © PA Gallery assistants hold The Atlas Mountains from Marrakesh by Sir Winston Churchill, at Christie's, central London, before it's offered for sale by the auction house. Picture date: Thursday June 3, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Beach chairs are set up for tourists at the beach of the Baltic Sea in Timmendorfer Strand, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst Lillian Serunkuma speaks to the media at New Scotland Yard, London. Ms Serunkuma’s two-year-old grandson was shot in the head in Brent, north-west London with the bullet missing a crucial artery by one millimetre. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Gallery assistants hold The Atlas Mountains from Marrakesh by Sir Winston Churchill, at Christie’s, central London, before it’s offered for sale by the auction house. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Team GB athlete Adam Burgess visits the Brompton bike factory in London to see their Team GB 2020 special edition bike being made. Matt Alexander/PA Wire A general view of a fan during day one of the LV= Insurance County Championship match at Emerald Headingley, Leeds. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. A display created by The Royal Mint showing all of the Queen’s effigies and a commemorative 95th birthday coin is projected onto the Tower of London, ahead of Queen Elizabeth II becoming the first British monarch to reach a 95th birthday and one year to go until celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee. Doug Peters/PA Wire Members of the Household Cavalry during the Major General’s annual inspection of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in Hyde Park, London. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire British Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock (left) welcomes his U.S. counterpart, Xavier Becerra to Mansfield College, Oxford University, where health leaders will convene for a two-day event ahead of the G7 leaders’ summit later in June. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Men dig for lugworm while the tide is low in Dublin Bay on fine summer day. Brian Lawless/PA Wire First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minister’s Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Andy Buchanan/PA Wire A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel earlier this morning. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close