News / UK & World News in Pictures – June 8th 2021 By Gemma Bibby June 8 2021, 5.00pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Red deer can be seen amongst the beautiful morning mist of Richmond Park earlier today. Temperatures are set to reach 25C in London today as the warm weather continues. Rick Findler/Shutterstock A woman photographs 'Mount Trashmore' on the beach near Gwithian, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall. The artwork is by artists Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage of the Mutoid Waste Company. Ben Birchall/PA Wire 2021 college entrance examination begins, Yongnian, China. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock Customer, Jen shops at Fielders in London, which is a small business taking part in the American Express Shop Small campaign, that gives card members £5 back when they spend £15 or more in participating businesses from now until 25 June. David Parry/PA Wire Princess Royal visits Iona Abbey, where living areas have reopened after they were renovated following a multimillion pound fundraising campaign. Chris Watt Photography/PA Wire People relaxing in the sunshine at lunchtime in Green Park on a hot day in London. The forecast is for warm weather and soaring temperatures reaching 30C in London and in many parts of the United Kingdom. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock The Prince of Wales, Patron of Oxford Botanic Garden, being shown an Ant Plant from Papua New Guinea by Chris Thorogood, Deputy Director and Head of Science at the Oxford Botanic Garden, during a visit to mark the 400th Anniversary. Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/PA Wire The 20th Serpentine Pavilion, designed by Johannesburg-based practice Counterspace, directed by Sumayya Vally, opens on 11 June 2021 in Kensington Gardens, London. A TIME100 Next List honouree, Vally is the youngest architect to be commissioned for this internationally renowned architecture programme. Guy Bell/Shutterstock Michael Stanley, known as 'Major Mick', arrives a Buckler's Hard after rowing 3 miles along the Beaulieu River in Hampshire in his home-made boat 'Tintanic II' to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK. The 80-year-old retired Army major plans to row 100 miles on rivers, canals and open water in the UK. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire