News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 4th 2021 By John Post July 4 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day The mornings sun attempts to burn through the thick, wafting clouds after another night of rain across many parts of the UK. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Italy's Davide Ballerini, front, and Australia's Harrison Sweeny, rear, break away from the pack during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 144.9 kilometers (90 miles) with start in Cluses and finish in Tignes, France. AP Photo/Daniel Cole Palestinian artists paint a mural in Gaza City. Gaza's housing ministry said on Thursday that 16,800 housing units had been damaged. Of those, 1,800 had become unfit for living and 1,000 were destroyed completely. APAImages/Shutterstock Volcanic materials spewing from Mount Merapi as seen in Balerante, Central Java, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock Audience watches the live TV broadcast of two astronauts on China's Shenzhou 12 spacecraft carrying out space operations outside the core module of China space station. Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Mclaren driver Lando Norris of Britain during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria. Christian Bruna/Pool Photo via AP Fans cheer after the national anthems at the England v USA, International Rugby Union, Twickenham Stadium, London. James Marsh/BPI/Shutterstock Keighley and Worth Valley Railway volunteers Andy Hoyle (left) and Nick Hallewell hold "thank you" white roses that were presented to them by the Leader of Bradford Council Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe at Keighley Train Station, as part of the first-ever national Thank You Day, which gives communities across the country the chance to pay tribute to those who have made a difference throughout the pandemic and to reconnect with each other. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Animal rights activists hold dead, frozen animals outside Houses of Parliament in Annual Memorial Service for all the animals that died at the hands of humans. Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Photo shows the crash site of a C-130 military plane of the Philippine Air Force in Sulu Province, the Philippines. At least 29 people were killed and 17 others are unaccounted for in the crash of a Philippine Air Force (PAF) C-130 Hercules transport plane on Sunday in Sulu province in the southern Philippines, local officers said. Xinhua/Shutterstock Indian laborers plant saplings as part of an annual tree plantation campaign on the outskirts of Prayagraj, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India. AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh