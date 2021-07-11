News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 11th 2021 By Gemma Bibby July 11 2021, 4.00pm © AP Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Pedestrians pass before a large monument of the Olympic rings in Tokyo. Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO/Shutterstock Crowds watch a fireworks display before the huge bonfire in the loyalist Corcrain area of Portadown, Co Armagh, is lit on the “Eleventh night” to usher in the Twelfth commemorations. Loyalists across Northern Ireland have been building bonfires in preparation for the eleventh night celebrations, as part of a tradition to mark the anniversary of the Protestant King William’s victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. Niall Carson/PA Wire Dancer, Sara Baras presents her show, Momentos en el Festival Bienal de Flamenco, in the bull ring of Malagueta, Malaga, Spain. Lorenzo Carnero/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Fans by a new mural in Nuneaton by artist Nathan Parker, depicting Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, ahead of the England football team playing in the UEFA Euro 2020 Final later today. Jacob King/PA Wire Hundreds of inhabitants of the town of Xico, Veracruz, Mexico, celebrate the walk of the ”Cencerro”, in honour of Santa MarÃa Magdalena. This tradition has been going on for more than 50 years and is celebrated days before the Feast of Mary Magdalene on July 22. Hector Adolfo Quintanar Perez/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Brian Klatt, a Ukiah Valley Fire Authority firefighter, pauses as a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection helicopter makes a drop on a brush fire that broke out next to a sawmill burning slash and large felled timber in Ukiah, California, USA. Kent Porter/The Press Democrat Palestinian fishermen take part in a protest against Israeli naval attack on their colleagues and their rights at Gaza seaport, Gaza city, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. APAImages/Shutterstock Congress activists detained by the city police during the protest against the fuel hike price in Kolkata, India. Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Spur Lacasse, of Canada, rides Zion Acres during saddle bronc rodeo action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press Matt Fitzpatrick on the 11th during day three of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick. Jane Barlow/PA Wire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close