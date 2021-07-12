News / UK & World News in Pictures – 12 July 2021 By Louise Gowans July 12 2021, 4.00pm © Shutterstock Feed Kayakers enjoy the sunset on Cameron Lake, just off the Canada Trail near Fenelon Falls, Ont., Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Arbroath mum-to-be, Alicia Harper, celebrates £1 million EuroMillions win. Michal Wachucik/Camelot/PA Wire A sign warns of extreme heat danger as people walk on salt flats in Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, Calif. AP Photo/John Locher The huge bonfire in Craigyhill, Larne, is lit on the “Eleventh night” to usher in the Twelfth commemorations. Loyalists across Northern Ireland have been building bonfires in preparation for the eleventh night celebrations, as part of a tradition to mark the anniversary of the Protestant King William’s victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. Niall Carson/PA Wire Front pages of the national papers the morning after the England football team lost the UEFA Euro 2021 final. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Kayakers enjoy the sunset on Cameron Lake, just off the Canada Trail near Fenelon Falls, Ont. Canadian Press/Shutterstock A woman touches the ancient stones at the circle in Avebury, Wiltshire. Some believing they have healing energy. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock A woman wearing a face mask in central London, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns that coronavirus infections will rise as he prepared to announce the lifting of restrictions from July 19. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire State Disaster Response personnel perform a search operation at a watchtower of the 12th century Amber Fort where 11 people were killed Sunday after being struck by lightning in Jaipur, Rajasthan state, India. (AP Photo/ Vishal Bhatnagar) Aerial photo taken on July 11, 2021 shows flamingos flying over Mogan Lake in Ankara, Turkey. Xinhua/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close