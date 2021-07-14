News / UK & World News in Pictures – 14 July 2021 By Louise Gowans July 14 2021, 4.00pm Carnival performer Monique Hendry displays one of the vibrant carnival costumes at the launch of the Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2021 which is set run from Friday July 16 to Sunday July 18. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick following an investiture ceremony at St James’s Palace in central London, where she was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Heidi Street, playing a gothic character, at the world’s first attraction dedicated to the author of Frankenstein inside the ‘Mary Shelley’s House of Frankenstein’ experience, located in a Georgian terraced house in Bath, as it prepares to open to the public on Monday July 19. Ben Birchall/PA Wire A member of the public on an electric scooter rides past a billboard encouraging the wearing of mask for covid safety in Nottingham, during the easing of lockdown restrictions in England. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire Carnival performer Monique Hendry displays one of the vibrant carnival costumes at the launch of the Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2021 which is set run from Friday July 16 to Sunday July 18. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wears a mask as he rides on a Circle Line train on the Underground to visit the London Transport Museum. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire The peloton passes a field with sunflowers during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 178.4 kilometers (110.9 miles) with start in Muret and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet, France. AP Photo/Daniel Cole The letter by six-year-old Harry Knox to Marcus Rashford telling him not to listen to “nasty bullies” after the England player and his teammates were subjected to racist abuse. Harry, from Newcastle upon Tyne, was inspired to send the note after seeing a CBBC Newsround report on Tuesday morning about Rashford’s mural in Withington, Manchester, being defaced. Ruth Knox/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close