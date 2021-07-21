News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 21st 2021 By John Post July 21 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day People celebrate in Brisbane, Australia, following an announcement by the International Olympic Committee that Brisbane was picked to host the 2032 Olympics. The Australian city was the inevitable winner of a one-candidate race steered by the IOC to avoid rival bids. Jason O’Brien/AAP Image via AP Royal Academy Artists Michael Armitage, Vanessa Jackson, Isaac Julien CBE attend The Piccadilly Art Takeover, a large-scale public art commission of the iconic area. PinPep/Shutterstock A giant classic Hindu Ramayana statue dons a face mask to remind passengers to keep to coronavirus precautions at the Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok, Thailand. AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit A RAF Hawk jet pictured as it flies through the famous Mach Loop in Wales whilst on a low flying training exercise. Robert Melen/Shutterstock Muslim men embrace at Jama Masjid during the Eid al-Adha festival, the feast of sacrifice in Old Delhi. Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Organiser of ‘Upfest’ Steve Hayles holds a red filter gel beside a graffiti piece by artist Insane 51, which is an interactive piece and can be viewed differently through either a blue or a red filter, like the ones in 3D glasses, revealing a woman or the skeleton within her body, on a huge wall in Bedminster, Bristol, as the 75 murals project reaches the halfway point and various graffiti pieces are sprayed onto walls and buildings across the city over the Summer. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Fans and mourners gather at Celtic Park, Glasgow, as the funeral cortege passes by of former player and Lisbon Lion hero Charlie Gallagher who passed away aged 80 on July 11. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Arrows hitting the target are seen during a training session ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock A model cools off inside a filled roll-top bath surrounded by wild flowers at the RHS Flower Show, Tatton Park, which opens today with colourful gardening inspiration, fun family activities, have-a-go workshops and boutique shopping as one of the first events in the North West to return this summer. Charlotte Graham/Shutterstock Cameron Smith, from Arbroath, looks out from Smuggler’s Cave, which forms part of a network of caves under the Arbroath Cliffs on the Angus coast. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Ninety-two-year-old Margaret Seaman from Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, stands next to her creation ‘Knitted Sandringham’ – which includes miniature woollen versions of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on a balcony – on display in the Ballroom of Sandringham House which is The Queen’s Norfolk residence. Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close