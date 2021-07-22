News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 22nd 2021 By John Post July 22 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Brazil’s Italo Ferreira rides a wave during a training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. AP Photo/Francisco Seco The Royal Collection Trust showing a silver model of HMY Britannia presented to Queen Elizabaeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1972, which will go on display at “Prince Philip: A Celebration” at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.David Cheskin/Royal Collection Trust/PA Wire A worker spreads salt over a heap of raw leather as a preservation mechanism inside a warehouse.<br />Raw Leather preservations in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Md Manik/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Members of the new guard of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards arrive for the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire LNER Peppercorn Class A1 60163 Tornado Locomotive Steam Engine which featured on Top Gear and Paddington 2 movie passing through Tayside and Fife today. Picture shows 60163 Tornado Locomotive passing over Perth Rail Bridge over the Tay with Ferguson Gallery in the background. Perth. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media The Vintners Company Swan Voyage take passengers along The River Thames on a pleasure cruiser to watch the Royal Swan Upping. Swan Upping plays an important role in the conservation of the mute swan and involves The Queen’s Swan Warden collecting data, assessing the health of young cygnets and examining them for any injuries. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock PhD student James Inglis takes a closer look at an Oliver Standard Visible Writer No. 3 made by the Chicago-based Oliver Typewriter Company in 1906, during a a preview of The Typewriter Revolution exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh. The exhibition charts the social and technological impact of typewriters over more than 100 years, from early prototypes to stylish mid-century models, through the personal stories of those who designed, made and used them. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Staff members drive a shovel loader to help a local resident to evacuate from Huangzhuang Village in Weihui of Xinxiang, central China’s Henan Province. Over 500 local residents have so far been evacuated from Xinxiang’s Huangzhuang Village as torrential rain hit a number of cities in Henan Province including Xinxiang recently. Xinhua/Shutterstock Saltburn-by-the-Sea in North Yorkshire. A heatwave which has baked the UK over the last few days is expected to end with thunderstorms across much of England and Wales this weekend, forecasters have warned. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire The cloud cover in the sky got thickened, and a rare phenomenon of Tindal appeared in the evening, in East China’s Shanghai city. Shutterstock Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander is pictured during a Girls and Women’s Strategy Launch at Hampden in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up