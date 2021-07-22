Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

News in Pictures – July 22nd 2021

By John Post
July 22 2021, 4.00pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Brazil’s Italo Ferreira rides a wave during a training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. AP Photo/Francisco Seco
The Royal Collection Trust showing a silver model of HMY Britannia presented to Queen Elizabaeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1972, which will go on display at “Prince Philip: A Celebration” at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.David Cheskin/Royal Collection Trust/PA Wire
A worker spreads salt over a heap of raw leather as a preservation mechanism inside a warehouse.<br />Raw Leather preservations in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Md Manik/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Members of the new guard of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards arrive for the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.  Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
LNER Peppercorn Class A1 60163 Tornado Locomotive Steam Engine which featured on Top Gear and Paddington 2 movie passing through Tayside and Fife today. Picture shows 60163 Tornado Locomotive passing over Perth Rail Bridge over the Tay with Ferguson Gallery in the background. Perth. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
The Vintners Company Swan Voyage take passengers along The River Thames on a pleasure cruiser to watch the Royal Swan Upping. Swan Upping plays an important role in the conservation of the mute swan and involves The Queen’s Swan Warden collecting data, assessing the health of young cygnets and examining them for any injuries. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
PhD student James Inglis takes a closer look at an Oliver Standard Visible Writer No. 3 made by the Chicago-based Oliver Typewriter Company in 1906, during a a preview of The Typewriter Revolution exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh. The exhibition charts the social and technological impact of typewriters over more than 100 years, from early prototypes to stylish mid-century models, through the personal stories of those who designed, made and used them. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Staff members drive a shovel loader to help a local resident to evacuate from Huangzhuang Village in Weihui of Xinxiang, central China’s Henan Province. Over 500 local residents have so far been evacuated from Xinxiang’s Huangzhuang Village as torrential rain hit a number of cities in Henan Province including Xinxiang recently. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Saltburn-by-the-Sea in North Yorkshire. A heatwave which has baked the UK over the last few days is expected to end with thunderstorms across much of England and Wales this weekend, forecasters have warned. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
The cloud cover in the sky got thickened, and a rare phenomenon of Tindal appeared in the evening, in East China’s Shanghai city. Shutterstock
Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander is pictured during a Girls and Women’s Strategy Launch at Hampden in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]