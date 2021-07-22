‘It reminds us of the toll the virus can take’: Five new Covid deaths recorded in Tayside

Five new coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Tayside and Fife – including three in Dundee.

One death has also been confirmed in Fife and another in Perth and Kinross.

The latest figures confirm 1,825 new cases of Covid-19 in Scotland, with 6% of tests reporting a positive result.

22 new coronavirus deaths in Scotland

A total of 22 new deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test have been reported in Scotland overall.

This is the highest daily increase in recorded deaths since March 11.

It means the death toll among people who have caught the virus now stands at 7,842 since the start of the pandemic.

Data released on Wednesday suggested 10,268 ​​​​​​deaths have been registered in Scotland where coronavirus was mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

Meanwhile, 488 people are in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus.

Medics are also treating 58 people with the virus in intensive care units across the country.

Responding to the latest figures, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “There’s always a lag before we see hospital admissions and deaths reduce too.

“A further 22 deaths reminds us of toll virus can take – my condolences go to those grieving.”

She has urged people to continue to take up the offer of vaccination and follow the current restrictions.

Covid-19 cases in Tayside and Fife

The latest Public Health Scotland data confirms that Dundee saw 475 new cases in the seven-days leading up to July 19.

The city had a case rate per 100,00 people of 319, down from 500 on July 13.

Meanwhile, Fife saw 1,012 new cases in the week leading up to July 19, with a case rate per 100,000 of 270.

Perth and Kinross had a case positivity rate of 239, and Angus had a rate of 240.