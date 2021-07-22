Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘It reminds us of the toll the virus can take’: Five new Covid deaths recorded in Tayside

By Alasdair Clark
July 22 2021, 4.00pm Updated: July 22 2021, 4.05pm
Coronavirus crisis as five new deaths were announced in Tayside and Fife
22 new coronavirus deaths were reported in Scotland, the highest daily increase since March

Five new coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Tayside and Fife – including three in Dundee.

One death has also been confirmed in Fife and another in Perth and Kinross.

The latest figures confirm 1,825 new cases of Covid-19 in Scotland, with 6% of tests reporting a positive result.

22 new coronavirus deaths in Scotland

A total of 22 new deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test have been reported in Scotland overall.

This is the highest daily increase in recorded deaths since March 11.

It means the death toll among people who have caught the virus now stands at 7,842 since the start of the pandemic.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in the Scottish Parliament during the coronavirus crisis
Nicola Sturgeon has responded to the latest figures.

Data released on Wednesday suggested 10,268 ​​​​​​deaths have been registered in Scotland where coronavirus was mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

Meanwhile, 488 people are in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus.

Medics are also treating 58 people with the virus in intensive care units across the country.

Responding to the latest figures, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “There’s always a lag before we see hospital admissions and deaths reduce too.

“A further 22 deaths reminds us of toll virus can take – my condolences go to those grieving.”

She has urged people to continue to take up the offer of vaccination and follow the current restrictions.

Covid-19 cases in Tayside and Fife

The latest Public Health Scotland data confirms that Dundee saw 475 new cases in the seven-days leading up to July 19.

The city had a case rate per 100,00 people of 319, down from 500 on July 13.

Meanwhile, Fife saw 1,012 new cases in the week leading up to July 19, with a case rate per 100,000 of 270.

Perth and Kinross had a case positivity rate of 239, and Angus had a rate of 240.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread in these charts and maps

 

 

 

