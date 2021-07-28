News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 28th 2021 By Gemma Bibby July 28 2021, 4.12pm Updated: July 28 2021, 5.55pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Sutton Foster and cast members perform in Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre<br />‘Anything Goes’, London. James Veysey/Shutterstock Matt Richards, Duncan Scott, Tom Dean and James Guy celebrate winning gold in the Mens 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay final, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan. Dave Shopland/Shutterstock Siberian tigers frolic at a forest park under the China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Centre in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. The China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province is the world’s largest breeding centre for Siberian tigers, an endangered species. Xinhua/Shutterstock Semifinal Fencing – Korea and Germany at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan. Shutterstock Great Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze in the Grand Prix Freestyle – Individual Final, on Gio, to become Great Britain’s most decorated female Olympian with six medals, on the fifth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Rescuers pump rainwater out of a road in flood-hit Weihui City, central China’s Henan Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock Madame Tussauds London today unveiled the hotly anticipated figures of the biggest girl group on the planet, Little Mix, in front of fans to mark the band’s 10th anniversary. Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock Fire fighters move out their water pipes from the site of fire incident in a furniture shop in capital Kathmandu, Nepal. Subash Shrestha/Shutterstock Kevin Durant of the United States dunks during the men’s preliminary round match of basketball between the United States and Iran at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Saitama, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock Bradley Forbes-Cryans of Britain competes in the Men’s K1 heats of the Canoe Slalom at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier 10 Scottish Football Books Looking Back at a Different Era THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: How long will Warren Gatland keep being right? ‘Dream comes true’ for James Guy as Britain win another Olympic gold in the pool The top 8 dog-friendly beer gardens in Dundee to take your furry friends to