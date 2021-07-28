Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News in Pictures – July 28th 2021

By Gemma Bibby
July 28 2021, 4.12pm Updated: July 28 2021, 5.55pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Sutton Foster and cast members perform in Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre<br />‘Anything Goes’, London. James Veysey/Shutterstock
Matt Richards, Duncan Scott, Tom Dean and James Guy celebrate winning gold in the Mens 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay final, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan. Dave Shopland/Shutterstock
Siberian tigers frolic at a forest park under the China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Centre in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. The China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province is the world’s largest breeding centre for Siberian tigers, an endangered species. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Semifinal Fencing – Korea and Germany at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan. Shutterstock
Great Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze in the Grand Prix Freestyle – Individual Final, on Gio, to become Great Britain’s most decorated female Olympian with six medals, on the fifth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Rescuers pump rainwater out of a road in flood-hit Weihui City, central China’s Henan Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Madame Tussauds London today unveiled the hotly anticipated figures of the biggest girl group on the planet, Little Mix, in front of fans to mark the band’s 10th anniversary. Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock
Fire fighters move out their water pipes from the site of fire incident in a furniture shop in capital Kathmandu, Nepal. Subash Shrestha/Shutterstock
Kevin Durant of the United States dunks during the men’s preliminary round match of basketball between the United States and Iran at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Saitama, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Bradley Forbes-Cryans of Britain competes in the Men’s K1 heats of the Canoe Slalom at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

