Driver taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Dundee

One driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Arbroath Road in Dundee on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm, near the row of shops close to the Scott Fyffe roundabout.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were all at the scene.

One male was taken to hospital after the collision on Wednesday 28 July, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Police Scotland confirmed another person involved in the incident was deemed fit to make their own way to Ninewells Hospital to be checked over.

Speaking from the scene one witness said there was a large emergency response at the incident.

‘It looked bad from what I could see’

He said: “The Arbroath Road was closed off near to the shops just down from the circle.

“There were numerous police, two fire engines and ambulances and paramedics.

“People were standing around watching what was going on.

“It looked bad from what I could see.”

Another onlooker said: “All the buses and cars that were at the scene when the incident happened had been stopped and police were stopping any further vehicles from entering.

“A small crowd of people had gathered to watch what’s happening.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We had two appliances, despatched from Kingsway McAlpine Road stations, and at the scene.

“One of the appliances actually came upon the collision while returning from another incident.”

She said the occupants of the vehicles had managed to get themselves out before firefighters arrived.

Police Scotland

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were in attendance at a two-vehicle road traffic crash which happened on Arbroath Road, Dundee, at around 2.30pm on Thursday July 28.

“One male driver was taken to hospital and another person was fit enough to make their own way to Ninewells Hospital.

“The road reopened at 4.10pm on Wednesday 28 July following the incident.”