Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

In pictures: the news today

By Claire Clifton Coles
August 25 2021, 4.16pm
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock (12366748d) Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2021 shows a farmer harvesting water chestnuts in Quanqing Village, Donglin Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Farmers in Donglin Town of Huzhou City are busy with harvesting local agricultural products. China Zhejiang Huzhou Harvest Season - 25 Aug 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock (12366748d) Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2021 shows a farmer harvesting water chestnuts in Quanqing Village, Donglin Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Farmers in Donglin Town of Huzhou City are busy with harvesting local agricultural products. China Zhejiang Huzhou Harvest Season - 25 Aug 2021

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Britain’s Sarah Dame Storery celebrates winning the gold medal for the Cycling Track women’s C5 3000m Individual Pursuit final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier performs a stunt on a bike during a function to celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence in Ahmedabad, India. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
Activists and campaigners protest near Brazilian Embassy in solidarity with the Indigenous peoples of Brazil as the Bolsonaro’s government attempts to further open up Indigenous lands to mining and other commercial activities that could exacerbate the destruction of the Amazon rainforest on in London, England.<br />Stop Genocide In Brazil Protest In London. WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A herd of life-size cow statues are unveiled on Brighton beach, ahead of Cop26 to launch the Give a Cow a Break campaign by dairy free dessert brand Over The Spoon, highlighting the environmental and welfare impacts of the dairy industry. Matt Alexander/PA Wire
Orthodox nuns sit next to candles during a procession to bring the icon of the Virgin Mary to the tomb where it is believed she is buried, just outside Jerusalem’s Old City. Every year before the Feast of the Assumption, the icon is brought from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to the tomb of the Virgin Mary to honor her Assumption. AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (second right) during a visit to a mock theatre set up with innovative new medical equipment including robotic surgery devices for the launch of the NHS recovery plan at the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Clydebank, near Glasgow. Jeff J Mitchell /PA Wire
Palestinian agriculture workers inject a dose for sheep against Brucellosis, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Brucellosis is a bacterial disease caused by various Brucella species, which mainly infect cattle, swine, goats, sheep and dogs. Humans generally acquire the disease through direct contact with infected animals, by eating or drinking contaminated animal products or by inhaling airborne agents. Most cases are caused by ingesting unpasteurized milk or cheese from infected goats or sheep.<br />APAImages/Shutterstock
A farmer harvesting water chestnuts in Quanqing Village, Donglin Town, Huzhou City, east China’s Zhejiang Province. Farmers in Donglin Town of Huzhou City are busy with harvesting local agricultural products.<br />Xinhua/Shutterstock

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]