Wednesday, September 1st 2021
News / UK & World

News in Pictures – August 31st 2021

By John Post
August 31 2021, 4.00pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A skyscraper built in the form of an octagonal rotation by the Qiantang River in Hangzhou.<br />Recently, a 200-meter-high super high-rise commercial office building on the bank of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou has been completed. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock
Flower petals thrown into the pools outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh, to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Manuela Schaer SUI leads the field in the Athletics Women’s 1500m – T54 Final at the Olympic Stadium during day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan.  OIS/PA Wire.
Police surround an Extinction Rebellion bus blocking London Bridge, London. James Veysey/Shutterstock
A lone spectator looks on during Glamorgan CCC vs Essex CCC, LV Insurance County Championship Division 2 Cricket at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo/Shutterstock
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland during a visit to Cambus O’May suspension bridge in Aberdeenshire following its repair.  Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Taliban special force fighters arrive inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military’s withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America’s longest war. AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi
Smoke blankets pine trees during the response effort to burning conifer litter in a forest near Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Region, eastern Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock
A newborn baby elephant in Xishuangbanna was abandoned by its herd only six days after its birth due to severe diseases including suppuration of umbilical cord. Local authorities have carried out emergency treatment for the ailing baby elephant. Xinhua/Shutterstock
A Person looking for spare parts in a a TV box to fix electrical appliances in their workshop,<br />Electric Waste Collectors In Bangladesh, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Maruf Rahman/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock
Great Britain’s Sarah Storey celebrates with the gold medal in the Women’s C5 Time Trial at Fuji International Speedway during day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Tim Goode/PA Wire.

 

 

