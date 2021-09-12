Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

News In Pictures – September 12th 2021

By wailingchung
September 12 2021, 6.58pm Updated: September 12 2021, 7.07pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day.

Jazmin Sawyers of the United Kingdom competes in the women’s long jump during the 100th ISTAF athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Sohn
A Highland cow stands in a field while the peloton passes during the AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8, Stonehaven.
The Refugee Action Collective organized a rally in Brisbane’s King George Square to call for more assistance for people escaping Taliban rule in Afghanistan, Brisbane, Australia. Joshua Prieto/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Inspirational young fundraiser Tobias Weller crosses the finish line, near his home in Sheffield, as he completes his latest epic feat where he swam and triked his way to the end of his “awesome” year-long Ironman Challenge. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
The Red Arrows flying over the Tyne Bridge during the 2021 Great North Run, in partnership with Expresstest, in Newcastle. Alex Elliott/North News/PA Wire
Jammu and Kashmir policemen pay tribute next to the coffin of a deceased police officer Arshid Ahmad, during a wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar. Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
People look around the interior of the grade II listed St Michael on the Mount Without church in Bristol, during ‘Bristol Open Doors’ weekend, where visitors can join tours of, usually unseen, interiors of buildings across the city. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
After nearly 18 months, PEC, SSC and HSC examinees started to attend classes on Sunday as the schools and colleges reopened with a slew of Covid-safety protocols in place. The decision to resume in-person classes and exams was taken by the government earlier this month in view of the improving Covid-19 situation around Bangladesh. Dhaka, Bangladesh. Sazzad Hossain/Medialys Images/Shutterstock
Royal Navy personnel and navy veterans during the Naval Associations Parade at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London. Yui Mok/PA Wire
Revellers watch Declan McKenna performing at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Lesley Martin/PA Wire

