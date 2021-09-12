Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Scottish Senior Open host Paul Lawrie to return in 2022

By Paul Third
September 12 2021, 7.17pm Updated: September 12 2021, 7.18pm
Paul Lawrie, right, with Scottish Senior Open champion Thomas Levet
Paul Lawrie, right, with Scottish Senior Open champion Thomas Levet

His tournament hosting commitments at Royal Aberdeen are over but Paul Lawrie’s Scottish Senior Open link will continue in 2022.

Lawrie was weary but pleased with how the Legends Tour event, which was won by Thomas Levet, was received by the players and spectators and he is looking forward to doing it all over again next year.

The Aberdonian said: “The tournament as a whole has been brilliant. There’s a lot to do as a tournament host and I’ve got one more speech to make on the putting green. Once that one is out the way I feel I can go home and have a beer but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it.

“It’s tough as you have dinners at night. If you are a player you might go to one but as host you go to them all so it is a busy and tiring week but I’ve had a great time.

“I’ve made a two-year commitment to be host of this tournament so I’ll get the chance to do this all over again next year. We don’t know where we’re going yet but if we have as much fun as we’ve had this week then we’ll have done a good job.

The former Open champion signed off on the 2021 event with a four-under-par 67 at Royal Aberdeen as he finished six under for the tournament.

He was pleased with his play but frustrated not to have been able to capitalise on the greens.

Lawrie said: “I played lovely today and had five or six really nice putts which lipped out but you can’t complain, Four under is a good round but it could have been better.

“The pleasing aspect though is that this is best I’ve played tee to green for a long time.

“On the greens I couldn’t quite get it and I was always one or two shots back and couldn’t quite close the gap but it’s been a good few days and the scoring in general has been terrific for the crowd on the final day.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]