News in Pictures – October 29th 2021 By John Post October 29 2021, 3.00pm

Children play on the "Art Eggcident," urban art installation by the Dutch artist Henk Hofstra during the "Hecho en Casa," festival at the Parque de la Familia, in Santiago, Chile. Thursday AP Photo/Esteban Felix The Household Cavalry are reflected in a puddle in Horse Guards Parade after a rain shower in central London. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Princess Margriet of The Netherlands visit the Canadian War Cemetery in Bergen. Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock Animals including the playful Ring-Tailed Lemurs and Meerkats pictured have been given pumpkins for the autumn season ahead of Halloween at Hobbledown Adventure Farm in Surrey. Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock Ocean Rebellion activists dressed as Oilheads spew an oil like substance across the ground on the south bank of the river Clyde across from the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland. Ocean Rebellion an activist group linked to Extinction Rebellion campaign to highlight the worlds reliance on fossil fuels by way of theatrical performances and demonstrations. Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A newborn grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, as the pupping season begins at one the UK's most important sites for the mammals. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Composer and violinist Viktor Seifert, 14, from St Mary's Music School in Edinburgh, plays the Driftwood Violin, in front of the Climate Fringe mural at St John's Church in the West End, ahead of COP26 in Glasgow. The instrument, which is endorsed by the Marine Conservation Society and UNICEF Ambassador Maxim Vengerov, was made from driftwood collected on Scotland's beaches to help raise awareness about the environment and the plight of the oceans. Jane Barlow/PA Wire First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Glasgow's Govan Royal Mail delivery office as it goes green for Cop26. It will become Scotland's first fully electric vehicle hub when the 13 vans and two micro vehicles replace its existing diesel fleet. Royal Mail/PA Wire A model presents fashion design during Muslim Fashion show 2021 at Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock Hollow Games ridden by Davy Russell on their way to winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle during day one of the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal racecourse, Lisburn. Brian Lawless/PA Wire.