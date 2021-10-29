Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News in Pictures – October 29th 2021

By John Post
October 29 2021, 3.00pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Children play on the “Art Eggcident,” urban art installation by the Dutch artist Henk Hofstra during the “Hecho en Casa,” festival at the Parque de la Familia, in Santiago, Chile. Thursday AP Photo/Esteban Felix
The Household Cavalry are reflected in a puddle in Horse Guards Parade after a rain shower in central London. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Princess Margriet of The Netherlands visit the Canadian War Cemetery in Bergen. Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock
Animals including the playful Ring-Tailed Lemurs and Meerkats pictured have been given pumpkins for the autumn season ahead of Halloween at Hobbledown Adventure Farm in Surrey. Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock
Ocean Rebellion activists dressed as Oilheads spew an oil like substance across the ground on the south bank of the river Clyde across from the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland. Ocean Rebellion an activist group linked to Extinction Rebellion campaign to highlight the worlds reliance on fossil fuels by way of theatrical performances and demonstrations. Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A newborn grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, as the pupping season begins at one the UK’s most important sites for the mammals. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Composer and violinist Viktor Seifert, 14, from St Mary’s Music School in Edinburgh, plays the Driftwood Violin, in front of the Climate Fringe mural at St John’s Church in the West End, ahead of COP26 in Glasgow. The instrument, which is endorsed by the Marine Conservation Society and UNICEF Ambassador Maxim Vengerov, was made from driftwood collected on Scotland’s beaches to help raise awareness about the environment and the plight of the oceans. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Glasgow’s Govan Royal Mail delivery office as it goes green for Cop26. It will become Scotland’s first fully electric vehicle hub when the 13 vans and two micro vehicles replace its existing diesel fleet. Royal Mail/PA Wire
A model presents fashion design during Muslim Fashion show 2021 at Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Hollow Games ridden by Davy Russell on their way to winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle during day one of the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal racecourse, Lisburn. Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

 

