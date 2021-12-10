Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Banksy’s art exhibition and a blond hair dress… Friday’s news in pictures

By Katherine Ferries
December 10 2021, 4.17pm Updated: December 10 2021, 5.02pm
Fine art of British contemporary artist Banksy is displayed at an exhibition "Banksy Genius or Vandal" at a press preview in Tokyo, Japan. Picture by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO/Shutterstock

Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today.

A surfer rides a wave in front of iconic Mount Fuji as the sun sets in Fujisawa, south of Tokyo. Picture by AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
A visitor views ‘Blond hair dress’ by artist Jenni Dutton, made with discarded hair from a hairdressers, part of the Horniman Museum and Gardens’ ‘Hair – untold stories’ exhibition, in London. Picture by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Protester holding The Olympic Rings during a protest boycotting the Beijing Winter Games 2022, outside the Bank of China (Taipei Branch), in Taipei, Taiwan. The United States, Canada, UK, and Australia have pledged not to send officials to attend the Games as a mean to boycott the China, following the disappearance of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and human rights crackdowns on Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Picture by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Small terracotta figurine depicting Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is on display in the workshop of pastoral master craftsmen of San Gregorio Armeno in Naples, southern Italy, The crib will be set up for Christmas festivities. Picture by Ansa/Shutterstock
Indian farmers are silhouetted as they dismantle temporary structures used during protests in Ghazipur, outskirts of New Delhi, India. Thousands of Indian farmers suspended their year-long protest on Thursday after the government withdrew contentious farm laws and set up a committee to consider their other demands, including guaranteed prices for key crops and the withdrawal of criminal cases against the protesters. Picture by AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
A Russian army soldier takes part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern ROY. Russian troop concentration near Ukraine has raised Ukrainian and Western concerns of a possible invasion that Moscow has dismissed. Picture AP Photo
Supporters of Julian Assange demonstrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where the US Government has won its bid to overturn a judge’s decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder. Julian Assange, is wanted in the US on allegations of a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’s publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. Picture by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
The Prince of Wales unveils a commemorative plaque to open Aberystwyth University’s new School of Veterinary Science at Aberystwyth University, Penglais, Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, Wales. The new Veterinary Education Centre has opened as part of Wales’ first and only School of Veterinary Science and represents more than £2 million of investment in new teaching facilities on the University’s Penglais campus, which includes brand new anatomy and study facilities. Picture by Jacob King/PA Wire
Sandhurst Academy Adjutant Major Chris Davis rides horse Falkland into the Old College building following the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in Camberley. The parade marks the completion of 44 weeks of intensive training for the Officer Cadets of Commissioning Course 211 all of whom will officially hold the Queen’s Commission at the stroke of midnight on the day of the parade. In addition, there are 35 international cadets from 26 countries including: Armenia, Ethiopia, Morocco, Montenegro, Iraq and Uruguay.  Picture by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Ford F150 Evo, 6th round of the 2021 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies, Ha’il, Saudi Arabia. Picture by Eric Vargiolu/LiveMedia/Shutterstock
Fine arts of British contemporary artist Banksy are displayed at an exhibition “Banksy Genius or Vandal” at a press preview in Tokyo. The Banksy’s art exhibition will be held from December 12 through March 8 next year. Picture by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO/Shutterstock