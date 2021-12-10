Banksy’s art exhibition and a blond hair dress… Friday’s news in pictures By Katherine Ferries December 10 2021, 4.17pm Updated: December 10 2021, 5.02pm Fine art of British contemporary artist Banksy is displayed at an exhibition "Banksy Genius or Vandal" at a press preview in Tokyo, Japan. Picture by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO/Shutterstock [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today. A surfer rides a wave in front of iconic Mount Fuji as the sun sets in Fujisawa, south of Tokyo. Picture by AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato A visitor views ‘Blond hair dress’ by artist Jenni Dutton, made with discarded hair from a hairdressers, part of the Horniman Museum and Gardens’ ‘Hair – untold stories’ exhibition, in London. Picture by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Protester holding The Olympic Rings during a protest boycotting the Beijing Winter Games 2022, outside the Bank of China (Taipei Branch), in Taipei, Taiwan. The United States, Canada, UK, and Australia have pledged not to send officials to attend the Games as a mean to boycott the China, following the disappearance of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and human rights crackdowns on Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Picture by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Small terracotta figurine depicting Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is on display in the workshop of pastoral master craftsmen of San Gregorio Armeno in Naples, southern Italy, The crib will be set up for Christmas festivities. Picture by Ansa/Shutterstock Indian farmers are silhouetted as they dismantle temporary structures used during protests in Ghazipur, outskirts of New Delhi, India. Thousands of Indian farmers suspended their year-long protest on Thursday after the government withdrew contentious farm laws and set up a committee to consider their other demands, including guaranteed prices for key crops and the withdrawal of criminal cases against the protesters. Picture by AP Photo/Altaf Qadri A Russian army soldier takes part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern ROY. Russian troop concentration near Ukraine has raised Ukrainian and Western concerns of a possible invasion that Moscow has dismissed. Picture AP Photo Supporters of Julian Assange demonstrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where the US Government has won its bid to overturn a judge’s decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder. Julian Assange, is wanted in the US on allegations of a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’s publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. Picture by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire The Prince of Wales unveils a commemorative plaque to open Aberystwyth University’s new School of Veterinary Science at Aberystwyth University, Penglais, Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, Wales. The new Veterinary Education Centre has opened as part of Wales’ first and only School of Veterinary Science and represents more than £2 million of investment in new teaching facilities on the University’s Penglais campus, which includes brand new anatomy and study facilities. Picture by Jacob King/PA Wire Sandhurst Academy Adjutant Major Chris Davis rides horse Falkland into the Old College building following the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in Camberley. The parade marks the completion of 44 weeks of intensive training for the Officer Cadets of Commissioning Course 211 all of whom will officially hold the Queen’s Commission at the stroke of midnight on the day of the parade. In addition, there are 35 international cadets from 26 countries including: Armenia, Ethiopia, Morocco, Montenegro, Iraq and Uruguay. Picture by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Ford F150 Evo, 6th round of the 2021 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies, Ha’il, Saudi Arabia. Picture by Eric Vargiolu/LiveMedia/Shutterstock Fine arts of British contemporary artist Banksy are displayed at an exhibition “Banksy Genius or Vandal” at a press preview in Tokyo. The Banksy’s art exhibition will be held from December 12 through March 8 next year. Picture by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO/Shutterstock