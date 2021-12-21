Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Solstice swimmers and festive skaters: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By Jamie Ross
December 21 2021, 2.55pm Updated: December 21 2021, 2.56pm
(Left to right) Agnes Pachacz, Sasha Udell, Charlotte Gardiner and Andrea Taylor take part in a winter solstice swim at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh to mark the solstice and to witness the dawn after the longest night of the year. Picture by PA.

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Christmas shoppers make their way along the High Street in Winchester, as the government refused to rule out introducing further restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Picture by PA.
Pauline LaMon receives her booster jab at a COVID-19 booster vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast. Picture by PA.
Workers continue to renovate the clock on Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, at the Palace of Westminster in London. Big Ben will bong on New Year’s Eve, with all faces of the Houses of Parliament’s famous clock tower on display for the first time in four years. Picture by UK Parliament/ Jessica Taylor.
St Paul’s Cathedral Choristers prepare for their Christmas services at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Picture by PA.
A medical staff takes the temperature to a child in a vaccine center in Sélestat, eastern France. France’s government is stepping up vaccination efforts amid fast-growing infections by the omicron variant, notably opening up injections to children under 12 for the first time. Picture by AP.
A southern white rhino calf born at Africa Alive near Lowestoft, Suffolk, on Saturday. Keepers don’t yet know its sex. Picture by PA.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, Tuesday morning. Picture by AP.
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Spencer Slate, garbed as a scuba diving Santa Claus, uses an underwater scooter to glide above the coral reef amid fish in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Picture by AP.
People ice skating at Coventry Glides, located within the grounds of Coventry Cathedral. Picture by PA.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier