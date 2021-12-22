Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Solstice, Christmas Crochet and Darts: Wednesday’s News in Pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
December 22 2021, 5.55pm Updated: December 22 2021, 5.59pm
Arthur Uther Pendragon (born John Timothy Rothwell, right) takes part in the winter solstice celebrations during sunrise at the Stonehenge prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you all the breaking news images of the day.

The Durga Puja of Kolkata has been awarded the UNESCO Intangible Heritage list by UNESCO. To celebrate that recognition, the organizers of various Pujo Committees of Kolkata marched on Wednesday. Sudip Chanda/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
A pair of muddy boots are seen as residents clean up a damaged house after the flooding at Hulu Langat, outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. AP Photo/Vincent Thian
Palestinian women attend a protest in solidarity with female Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. Mahmoud Issa/Quds Net News via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock
An artisan giving final touches to a styrofoam head of Santa Clause ahead of Christmas celebration in Kolkata, India. Debarchan Chatterjee/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Fans during day eight of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.
People take pictures of winter decorations along the famous Keyakizaka Street at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
A person takes a photo of a festive yarn bomb on the top of a Royal Mail post box in Salisbury, Wiltshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Geometric neon snowflakes, created by artist Hannah Ayre, surround the city’s Christmas Tree on The Mound in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

