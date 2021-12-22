Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Olympia issues and roofing blunder to be ‘forensically’ examined in public meeting

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 22 2021, 5.58pm Updated: December 22 2021, 5.58pm
The Olympia pools have been shut.

The closure of Dundee’s Olympia swimming pools and the city council’s £4m roofing blunder are to be “forensically” examined in a public probe.

The Olympia could be closed until as late as spring 2023 after it was revealed corrosion and issues with lights were discovered.

Olympia Swimming Pool is to remain closed until 2023

Around the same time, Dundee City Council were forced to admit a major £4m blunder that has left hundreds of council houses with sub-standard roofs.

‘Roofing disaster’

West End councillor councillor Fraser Macpherson says he has now been successful in having the issues laid bare in a Dundee City Council scrutiny committee probe.

The below standard repairs were made prior to January 2020.

Mr Macpherson said: “I have also asked for all documentation including reports, repairs details and all other relevant documents be given to councillors.

“I want these going back to pre-2012 opening in the case of Olympia and 2015 in terms of the change in building standards in the case of roof repairs.”

Very serious issues

He added: “There are very serious issues, not just in financial terms, but in inconvenience to the public.

“There is also inconvenience to the tenants and owners affected by the roofing errors  and the thousands of local people who use the Olympia swimming facilities – as well as local clubs as the facility will be closed for most of 2022.

“It is also reputationally damaging to the council.”

Mr Macpherson said he wasn’t alone in seeking answers on exactly what errors occurred and when.

He said the scrutiny committee will meet in public, allowing for transparency and for councillors to “drill down” into the detail.

He said he was looking forward to assessing all the information in a “forensic manner” in the early part of 2022.

