Dundee Olympia issues and roofing blunder to be ‘forensically’ examined in public meeting

The closure of Dundee’s Olympia swimming pools and the city council’s £4m roofing blunder are to be “forensically” examined in a public probe.

The Olympia could be closed until as late as spring 2023 after it was revealed corrosion and issues with lights were discovered.

Around the same time, Dundee City Council were forced to admit a major £4m blunder that has left hundreds of council houses with sub-standard roofs.

‘Roofing disaster’

West End councillor councillor Fraser Macpherson says he has now been successful in having the issues laid bare in a Dundee City Council scrutiny committee probe.

Mr Macpherson said: “I have also asked for all documentation including reports, repairs details and all other relevant documents be given to councillors.

“I want these going back to pre-2012 opening in the case of Olympia and 2015 in terms of the change in building standards in the case of roof repairs.”

Very serious issues

He added: “There are very serious issues, not just in financial terms, but in inconvenience to the public.

“There is also inconvenience to the tenants and owners affected by the roofing errors and the thousands of local people who use the Olympia swimming facilities – as well as local clubs as the facility will be closed for most of 2022.

“It is also reputationally damaging to the council.”

Mr Macpherson said he wasn’t alone in seeking answers on exactly what errors occurred and when.

He said the scrutiny committee will meet in public, allowing for transparency and for councillors to “drill down” into the detail.

He said he was looking forward to assessing all the information in a “forensic manner” in the early part of 2022.