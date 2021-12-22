Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Cupar Explorer Scouts support rotary club’s Santa Sleigh charity collection

By Reporter
December 22 2021, 6.00pm Updated: December 22 2021, 6.03pm
Cupar Explorer Scouts and friends with Santa in Cupar
Cupar Explorer Scouts and friends with Santa in Cupar

Explorer Scouts helped Santa on his tour of central Cupar on Tuesday evening.

The teenagers from Cupar Explorers, joined by several leaders, and helpers, were the latest community group to help with Cupar Rotary Club’s Santa Sleigh Christmas collection.

Various local organisations have been going around the streets of Cupar & District with the sleigh throughout December with proceeds to be split between the local groups and rotary.

This year, due to Covid-19, the sleigh has not been collecting cash on the night.

Instead, however, households have been made aware they can make donations via JustGiving, see justgiving.com/rotarycupar .

Alternatively, people are being asked to donate by texting – text SANTACUPAR to 70450 to donate £2 (or SANTACUPAR X to donate £X).

The groups that have been taking turns to promote the collections this year in Cupar and the Howe of Fife villages are: Cupar Highland Games, Cupar Gala, Fife Folk Museum, Cupar@Christmas, Kettle United, Cupar Colts, Cupar Soccer 7’s, Howe of Fife Rugby, Cupar Youth Café, Bell Baxter Global, The Lighthouse, Cupar Scouts, Yvonne Gray School of Dance and the Explorer Scouts.

