VIDEO: Cupar Explorer Scouts support rotary club’s Santa Sleigh charity collection

Explorer Scouts helped Santa on his tour of central Cupar on Tuesday evening.

The teenagers from Cupar Explorers, joined by several leaders, and helpers, were the latest community group to help with Cupar Rotary Club’s Santa Sleigh Christmas collection.

Various local organisations have been going around the streets of Cupar & District with the sleigh throughout December with proceeds to be split between the local groups and rotary.

This year, due to Covid-19, the sleigh has not been collecting cash on the night.

Instead, however, households have been made aware they can make donations via JustGiving, see justgiving.com/rotarycupar .

Alternatively, people are being asked to donate by texting – text SANTACUPAR to 70450 to donate £2 (or SANTACUPAR X to donate £X).

The groups that have been taking turns to promote the collections this year in Cupar and the Howe of Fife villages are: Cupar Highland Games, Cupar Gala, Fife Folk Museum, Cupar@Christmas, Kettle United, Cupar Colts, Cupar Soccer 7’s, Howe of Fife Rugby, Cupar Youth Café, Bell Baxter Global, The Lighthouse, Cupar Scouts, Yvonne Gray School of Dance and the Explorer Scouts.