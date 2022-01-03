Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Dakar Rally and Duffy’s clown: Monday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
January 3 2022, 4.00pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Leylah Fernandez of Canada in action during the first round of the 2022 Adelaide International WTA 500 tennis tournament. Photo by Rob Prange/Shutterstock
Palestinian cancer patient Alaa Al-damagh, 41, makes art sculptures and and creative furniture from wood at his workshop, Beit Lahia, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock
A bevy of smooth coated otters crossing a park connector network are pictured against the city skyline at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A Kashmiri artisan polishes a door of a wood in his workshop in the old city of Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir. Kashmir’s carved walnut woodwork is considered to be one of the most prominent crafts in the region. Photo by Adil Abbas/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Rally Stage 1B of the Dakar Rally 2022, Hail,  Saudi Arabia. Photo by DPPI/Florent Gooden/LiveMedia/Shutterstock
Mechelen’s goalkeeper Gaetan Coucke pictured during a training session at the winter training camp of Belgian first division soccer team KV Mechelen, in Oliva, Spain. Photo by Shutterstock
Aerial picture of the site of an explosion that occurred in an apartment building in the centre of Turnhout, Belgium. Two people survived the disaster, the bodies of four other residents were found beneath the debris. Photo by Shutterstock
Clown David Marquez wears a face covering as he welcomes patrons to Duffy’s Winter Circus at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Niall Carson/PA Wire
Tourists enjoy themselves on Kunming Lake of Summer Palace in Beijing, China. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Christmas trees begin to pile up ready for the council to collect them and mulch them down, people discard their trees before twelfth night, Clayfield Copse, Berkshire. Photo by Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
The funeral service of Cornish comedian Jethro at Truro Cathedral in Cornwall. Jethro, real name Geoffrey Rowe, died on December 14 after contracting Covid-19. Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Wire

