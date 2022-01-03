Dakar Rally and Duffy’s clown: Monday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby January 3 2022, 4.00pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. Leylah Fernandez of Canada in action during the first round of the 2022 Adelaide International WTA 500 tennis tournament. Photo by Rob Prange/Shutterstock Palestinian cancer patient Alaa Al-damagh, 41, makes art sculptures and and creative furniture from wood at his workshop, Beit Lahia, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock A bevy of smooth coated otters crossing a park connector network are pictured against the city skyline at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A Kashmiri artisan polishes a door of a wood in his workshop in the old city of Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir. Kashmir’s carved walnut woodwork is considered to be one of the most prominent crafts in the region. Photo by Adil Abbas/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Rally Stage 1B of the Dakar Rally 2022, Hail, Saudi Arabia. Photo by DPPI/Florent Gooden/LiveMedia/Shutterstock Mechelen’s goalkeeper Gaetan Coucke pictured during a training session at the winter training camp of Belgian first division soccer team KV Mechelen, in Oliva, Spain. Photo by Shutterstock Aerial picture of the site of an explosion that occurred in an apartment building in the centre of Turnhout, Belgium. Two people survived the disaster, the bodies of four other residents were found beneath the debris. Photo by Shutterstock Clown David Marquez wears a face covering as he welcomes patrons to Duffy’s Winter Circus at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Niall Carson/PA Wire Tourists enjoy themselves on Kunming Lake of Summer Palace in Beijing, China. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock Christmas trees begin to pile up ready for the council to collect them and mulch them down, people discard their trees before twelfth night, Clayfield Copse, Berkshire. Photo by Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock The funeral service of Cornish comedian Jethro at Truro Cathedral in Cornwall. Jethro, real name Geoffrey Rowe, died on December 14 after contracting Covid-19. Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close