Oh snow: Friday’s news in pictures

By Louise Gowans
January 7 2022, 4.00pm
A dog looks out of a car window at the wintry conditions in Killeshin, Co. Laois. Niall Carson/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

A deserted shopping arcade in Birmingham city centre. Jacob King/PA Wire
A girl dressed in a Ukrainian folk costume attends traditional festivities to mark Orthodox Christmas in the village of Pirogovo outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine,. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Sunflower fields in Lopburi, Thailand. Lopburi province is famous for a large sunflower plantation in Thailand, from November to January, the golden sunflower fields attract many tourists. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Aoife Beary’s coffin is brought out of the church at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock, Co Dublin. Ms Beary died on the first of January after succumbing to her injuries sustained in a balcony collapse in America. Garrett White/PA Wire
A railway worker clears snow from the platform at Rannoch Station on the West Highland Line which runs from Glasgow to Oban or Fort William. Clive Marshall/PA Wire
Russian Orthodox believers attends the Christmas Liturgy in the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Vehicles navigate fresh snow fall on A628 at Woodhead pass. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Virginia McKenna opens the Born Free Forever exhibition at Waterloo Millennium Green in London. The Born Free Foundation animal charity are launching a life size lion exhibition. The centrepiece is Elsa the lioness, on top of a 4×4, surrounded by 24 cubs and lions, each one representing one of the issues lions face today. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Red deer on the horizon of Richmond Park earlier this morning. Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock

