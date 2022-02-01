Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rolling Stones and Royal Air Force Regiment: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
February 1 2022, 4.00pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

People perform a dragon dance to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zaozhuang City, east China’s Shandong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Worshipper “Elle,” a Hare Krishna monk prays during the Lunar New Year celebrations at the Thien Hau Temple in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. The celebration marks the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac calendar. Photo by AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Ronnie Wood, with his wife Sally Wood, at the unveiling of his new painting of the Rolling Stones, reproduced on a giant billboard, at Westfield London. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Snowdrops and aconites carpet the churchyard at the 11c St.Botolph’s Church nestled away in the picturesque Chiltern Hills, Oxfordshire. Photo by Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
RAF troops march away at the conclusion of the Changing of the Guard ceremony, which is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Royal Air Force Regiment, on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, London.  Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Sienna (aged 5) with her Mum Sam, look on in amazement on a cold and chilly morning, with “Charlie” the Ice Sculpture Artist as they test a location for one of the Sculptures that will be at the York Ice Trail on the 5th and 6th March, for “Around The World in Ice”.  Photo by Charlotte Graham/Shutterstock
Hand-pulled rickshaw pullers take a rest on the street side parked Hand-pulled rickshaw in Kolkata, India. Photo by Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
MPs holds the flags of the countries supporting Ukraine as a sign of gratitude during the opening of the seventh session of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Photo by Ukrinform/Shutterstock
Gaia, Luke Jerram’s 6-metre-wide replica of the earth, goes on display at the Millennium Point, Birmingham. The major art installation is free-of-charge to see and will be on display until Monday March 28, giving people the unique opportunity to view the Earth as it appears from space. Photo by Jacob King/PA Wire
Devotees perform a ritual during Swasthani Brata Katha Festival on the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock

 

