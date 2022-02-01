Rolling Stones and Royal Air Force Regiment: Tuesday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby February 1 2022, 4.00pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. People perform a dragon dance to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zaozhuang City, east China’s Shandong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock Worshipper “Elle,” a Hare Krishna monk prays during the Lunar New Year celebrations at the Thien Hau Temple in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. The celebration marks the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac calendar. Photo by AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes Ronnie Wood, with his wife Sally Wood, at the unveiling of his new painting of the Rolling Stones, reproduced on a giant billboard, at Westfield London. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Snowdrops and aconites carpet the churchyard at the 11c St.Botolph’s Church nestled away in the picturesque Chiltern Hills, Oxfordshire. Photo by Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock RAF troops march away at the conclusion of the Changing of the Guard ceremony, which is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Royal Air Force Regiment, on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Sienna (aged 5) with her Mum Sam, look on in amazement on a cold and chilly morning, with “Charlie” the Ice Sculpture Artist as they test a location for one of the Sculptures that will be at the York Ice Trail on the 5th and 6th March, for “Around The World in Ice”. Photo by Charlotte Graham/Shutterstock Hand-pulled rickshaw pullers take a rest on the street side parked Hand-pulled rickshaw in Kolkata, India. Photo by Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto/Shutterstock MPs holds the flags of the countries supporting Ukraine as a sign of gratitude during the opening of the seventh session of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Photo by Ukrinform/Shutterstock Gaia, Luke Jerram’s 6-metre-wide replica of the earth, goes on display at the Millennium Point, Birmingham. The major art installation is free-of-charge to see and will be on display until Monday March 28, giving people the unique opportunity to view the Earth as it appears from space. Photo by Jacob King/PA Wire Devotees perform a ritual during Swasthani Brata Katha Festival on the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close