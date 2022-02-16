Dragon dancing and open gates: Wednesday’s news in pictures By John Post February 16 2022, 2.52pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Students protest outside their school in Rome after a female students wearing a mini-skirt was called a prostitute by her female teacher. Massimo Percossi/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock Mia Hansson with her full-size replica of the Bayeux Tapestry in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, which has so far taken her almost six years to stitch, with Mia spending up to 10 hours a day working on it at her home in Wisbech. The 47-year-old primary school teacher passed the halfway mark in January of this year, having crafted 34.2 metres (112 feet) of the 68.38 metre (224 feet) artwork, which will go on display at St Peter’s Church Hall in Wisbech on April 12. Joe Giddens/ PA Performers wearing face masks perform the dragon dance during an online performance with a limited live audiences amid the COVID-19 outbreak during Lantern Festival at Dhanagun temple in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock Grant Hardie of Great Britain competes during the curling men’s round robin session 11 of Beijing Winter Olympics between Great Britain and ROC at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China. Xinhua/Shutterstock Flora Yukhnovich’s Tu vas me faire rougir (You’re going to make me blush), as a contemporary highlight within Christies 20th / 21st Century: London Evening Sale on 1 March 2022. Flora Yuknovich is considered to be one of the rising stars of the contemporary art world and in October 2021, her painting Puits d’amour (Wells of Love) sold for £910,000, more than 45 times its pre-sale estimate of £20,000. Guy Bell/Shutterstock The custodian of the Synagogue of Rome Gabriele Sonnino opening the gates to the publinc this morning, Tempio Maggiore di Roma, Rome. Luigi Narici/AGF/Shutterstock To celebrate the launch of Horizon Forbidden West on the 18th February 2022, PlayStation is partnering with the Eden Project, home of the National Wildflower Centre, to highlight the importance of the UK’s crucial wildflower habitats. To launch the partnership, which will see the creation of a 12-acre wildflower habitat in Morecambe, Lancashire, Playstation and the Eden Project have lit up the iconic Eden Project Biomes in Cornwall, UK, as a representation of Aloy’s shieldwing that features in Horizon Forbidden West. PinPep/Shutterstock National Trust conservators clean the Corridor Mosaic – one of the longest in-situ mosaics in the country – using sponges, brushes and cotton wool to remove the naturally occurring salt deposits and restore the 4th century tiles at the Chedworth Roman Villa in Yarnworth, Gloucestershire. Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images Waves crashing on the seafront at Blackpool before Storm Dudley hits the north of England/southern Scotland from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday. Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images Ukrainians carry a giant Ukraine’s flag during a flash mob at a stadium to mark the Unity Day in Kiev.<br />President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky calls for a ‘Day of Unity’. Russia has deployed over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, and the U.S. said Russia may invade any day, reports media. Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Snowdrops in bloom and Dundee’s Winter Olympian: Tuesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Car crashes into Cowdenbeath railway bridge prompting delays Perthshire curler Eve Muirhead prays ‘curling Gods’ are on Team GB side as Olympic medal hopes dangle by thread in Beijing Snowdrops in bloom and Dundee’s Winter Olympian: Tuesday’s news in pictures Stirling Albion v Forfar Athletic game ON despite images showing rain-soaked surface