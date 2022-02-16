Man in hospital as police in Leslie probe reports of an assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Man in hospital as police in Leslie probe reports of an assault

By Alasdair Clark
February 16 2022, 2.54pm Updated: February 16 2022, 2.55pm
Police at the address in Leslie
Police at the address in Leslie

Police say a man has been taken to hospital following reports of an assault at a property on Leslie High Street on Wednesday morning.

Neighbours reported an ambulance and a large police presence at flats opposite the Clansman pub in Leslie.

The property remained cordoned off into the afternoon, with a number of officers in the area.

Police Scotland said officers were responding to reports of an assault at the address shortly before 11am on February 16, with one man taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Man taken to hospital after ‘assault’

One woman said there “had been trouble” previously at the address, while a second person confirmed a man appeared to have been taken away in an ambulance shortly after emergency crews arrived.

Locals also reported seeing a police dog unit in the area at time of the incident.

Police remain at the scene this afternoon

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to High Street, Leslie at around 10.50am on Wednesday February 16 2022, following reports that a man had been assaulted.

“He has been taken to Victoria Hospital and inquiries are ongoing.”

Balaclava-clad pizza thief robbed Fife delivery men with foot-long knife

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier