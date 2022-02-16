Man in hospital as police in Leslie probe reports of an assault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say a man has been taken to hospital following reports of an assault at a property on Leslie High Street on Wednesday morning.

Neighbours reported an ambulance and a large police presence at flats opposite the Clansman pub in Leslie.

The property remained cordoned off into the afternoon, with a number of officers in the area.

Police Scotland said officers were responding to reports of an assault at the address shortly before 11am on February 16, with one man taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Man taken to hospital after ‘assault’

One woman said there “had been trouble” previously at the address, while a second person confirmed a man appeared to have been taken away in an ambulance shortly after emergency crews arrived.

Locals also reported seeing a police dog unit in the area at time of the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to High Street, Leslie at around 10.50am on Wednesday February 16 2022, following reports that a man had been assaulted.

“He has been taken to Victoria Hospital and inquiries are ongoing.”