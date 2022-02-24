Ukraine-Russia Crisis: In Pictures By Claire Clifton Coles February 24 2022, 11.03am Updated: February 24 2022, 12.20pm A man and woman stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Andrew Marienko [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up On the morning of Thursday February 24 Russia launched a military assault on Ukraine. We bring you pictures as the Ukraine-Russia crisis unfolds today. Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine. AP Photo/Sergei Grits A flame is seen from an area near the Dnieper river in Kyiv, Ukraine. Mary Ostrovska via AP Handout screengrab taken from CCTV issued by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine of Russian military vehicles moving across the border from Crimea into Ukraine. State Border Guard Service of Ukraine /PA Wire A police officer takes a photo of the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky People line up to withdraw their money from an ATM in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky A man walks past a writing “Bomb shelter” on the wall in Mariupol, Ukraine. AP Photo/Sergei Grits Vehicles line up to a gasoline station in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti Police investigate the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky A Ukrainian soldier stands next to a military vehicle on a road in Kramatosrk, eastern Ukraine. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda A woman cleans up broken glass after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky A man and woman stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Andrew Marienko MPs attend an extraordinary sitting of the Ukrainian parliament, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada has approved the decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky on the introduction of a state of emergency from 00:00 on February 24, 2022, across the territory of all Ukraine, except Donetsk and Luhansk regions, for a period of 30 days.<br />Ukrinform/Shutterstock What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine ALISTAIR HEATHER: Kindness, respect and trust – my memories of Ukraine and my hope for friends there Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier What to know as Russia invades Ukraine UK-Ukraine flights suspended as crisis intensifies What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US and Nato