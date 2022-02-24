Ukraine-Russia Crisis: In Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Ukraine-Russia Crisis: In Pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
February 24 2022, 11.03am Updated: February 24 2022, 12.20pm
A man and woman stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
A man and woman stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Andrew Marienko

On the morning of Thursday February 24 Russia launched a military assault on Ukraine. We bring you pictures as the Ukraine-Russia crisis unfolds today.

Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine. AP Photo/Sergei Grits
A flame is seen from an area near the Dnieper river in Kyiv, Ukraine. Mary Ostrovska via AP
Handout screengrab taken from CCTV issued by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine of Russian military vehicles moving across the border from Crimea into Ukraine. State Border Guard Service of Ukraine /PA Wire
A police officer takes a photo of the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
People line up to withdraw their money from an ATM in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
A man walks past a writing “Bomb shelter” on the wall in Mariupol, Ukraine. AP Photo/Sergei Grits
Vehicles line up to a gasoline station in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Police investigate the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Police investigate the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
A Ukrainian soldier stands next to a military vehicle on a road in Kramatosrk, eastern Ukraine. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
A woman cleans up broken glass after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
A woman cleans up broken glass after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
A man and woman stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Andrew Marienko
MPs attend an extraordinary sitting of the Ukrainian parliament, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada has approved the decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky on the introduction of a state of emergency from 00:00 on February 24, 2022, across the territory of all Ukraine, except Donetsk and Luhansk regions, for a period of 30 days.<br />Ukrinform/Shutterstock

