Home News UK & World

Day Four of the Ukraine-Russia conflict: In pictures

By Reporters
February 27 2022, 4.34pm Updated: February 27 2022, 6.57pm
Smoke rises over the part of Ukraine's capital situated on the right bank of the Dnipro River in the morning on Sunday 27 Feb, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Photo by Ukrinform/Shutterstock
Smoke rises over the part of Ukraine's capital situated on the right bank of the Dnipro River in the morning on Sunday 27 Feb, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Photo by Ukrinform/Shutterstock

Overnight Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase. We bring you pictures as the crisis continues and how the world reacts.

The sun shines through the clouds over the Motherland Monument, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine.<br />Morning in Kyiv on February 27, 2022, Ukraine. (Ukrinform/Shutterstock)
A big fire at a petroleum storage depot after a Russian missile attack, in Vasylkiv, near Kiev, Ukraine (ALISA YAKUBOVYCH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Refugees from Ukraine arrive to the railway station in Przemysl, Poland. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country’s south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia’s invasion. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
A smoke column rises after an attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, (MARCUS YAM/LOS ANGELES TIMES/Shutterstock)
The political situation in the DPR after the special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. Views of Gorlovka. Genre photography. Broken windows of glazed balconies. (Kommersant Photo Agency/Shutterstock)
A woman looks out her broken window of a residential building. (Kommersant Photo Agency/Shutterstock)
Consequences of the shelling of the car. (Shutterstock)
A burned-out car in the yard of a residential building. (Kommersant Photo Agency/Shutterstock)
Many Ukrainians take to the streets protesting and asking the world for a reaction. Poland. (Krzysztof Zatycki/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
People walk down the bulevard ‘Strasse des 17. Juni’ ahead of a rally against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Protesters hold a ”Stop Putin” sign as hundreds of people from the Ukrainian American community in Los Angeles and their supporters gathered at the intersection of Santa Monica and Sepulveda Boulevards in Westwood to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Los Angeles, California, USA (Jill Connelly/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
Firefighters take a break after working inside a build that was hit by a rocket, destroying several floor of homes in Kyiv, Ukraine. (MARCUS YAM/LOS ANGELES TIMES/Shutterstock)
A rocket hits a residential building and destroys several floor of homes in Kyiv, Ukraine. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)
A damaged military vehicle is pictured on the outskirt of Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine.<br />Consequences of hostilities in Kharkiv, Ukraine.(Ukrinform/Shutterstock)
People fleeing conflict from neighboring Ukraine arrive to Zahony, Hungary.  Street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country’s south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia’s invasion. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)
A Ukrainian woman reacts after arriving at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland. Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 200,000 people have been forced to flee the country to bordering nations like Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, and the Czech Republic  in what the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said will have “devastating humanitarian consequences” on civilians. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
A refugee boy who fled conflict from neighboring Ukraine cries at the railway station after arriving to Zahony, Hungary. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country’s south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia’s invasion. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)
A refugee who fled conflict from neighboring Ukraine rests at the railway station after arriving to Zahony, Hungary. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country’s south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia’s invasion. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)
Volunteers from the Territorial Defense Units gather in an outpost to collect weapons, train and get their assignments in Kyiv, Ukraine. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)
Volunteers prepare Molotov cocktails in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.Ukraine urges Kyiv residents to ‘make Molotov cocktails’ as Russia advances. (Heidi Levine/SIPA/Shutterstock)
Volunteers prepare Molotov cocktails in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.Ukraine urges Kyiv residents to ‘make Molotov cocktails’ as Russia advances. (Heidi Levine/SIPA/Shutterstock)
Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
A damaged military vehicle is pictured on the outskirt of Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. Consequences of hostilities in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Ukrinform/Shutterstock)
An armored personnel carrier burns and damaged light utility vehicles stand abandoned after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The city authorities said that Ukrainian forces engaged in fighting with Russian troops that entered the country’s second-largest city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew)
A destroyed military vehicle is pictured on the outskirts of Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine.<br />Consequences of hostilities in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Ukrinform/Shutterstock)
People take part in a special service at the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Holy Family of London, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Britain has pledged to continue to supply arms to Ukraine’s embattled military as the fighting with Russian forces reached the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv. (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)
Naples the demonstration of the Ukrainian community of Campania against Putin’s Russia and the war in Ukraine. Naples, Italy (Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/ip/Shutterstock)
The political situation in the DPR after the special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. (Kommersant Photo Agency/Shutterstock)
Repair of the gas pipe of a residential building (Kommersant Photo Agency/Shutterstock)
Consequences of shelling in the motor transport of the Regional Council of Trade Unions in the alley (Shutterstock)
A child watches from from a train carriage waiting to leave Ukraine for western Ukraine at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion. The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
People take shelter inside a building in Mariupol, Ukraine. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country’s south as the prospect of peace talks remains uncertain. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A doll sits in the debris fallen off a building after a rocket hits a residential building as seen in Kyiv, Ukraine. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES/Shutterstock)
Refugees fleeing conflict from neighboring Ukraine arrive to Zahony, Hungary. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)
A refugee girl who fled conflict from neighboring Ukraine holds her toy at the railway station after arriving to Zahony, Hungary. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)
Polish special medical train arrives at the Warszawa Wschodnia (Warsaw East) railway station on February 27, 2022 in Warsaw, Poland. Polish authorities set up special trains designed to carry wounded or ill people from Ukraine to hospitals in Poland. This particular train carried mainly evacuated women and children. (Piotr Molecki/East News/Shutterstock)
Ukrainian soldiers inspect a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The city authorities said that Ukrainian forces engaged in fighting with Russian troops that entered the country’s second-largest city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew)
Ukrainian soldiers handle equipment from a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The city authorities said that Ukrainian forces engaged in fighting with Russian troops that entered the country’s second-largest city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew)
A journalist passes a damaged building in Donetsk (Xinhua/Shutterstock)
Local residents make Molotov cocktails, Uzhhorod, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine. Mandatory A Molotov cocktail is a breakable glass bottle containing a flammable substance such as petrol, alcohol, or a napalm-like mixture, with some motor oil added, and usually a source of ignition such as a burning cloth (Ukrinform/Shutterstock)
The Kelpies at Falkirk are illuminated in the colours of the Ukraine flag following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

 

