Fresh life for shuttered Perth music shop turned art store

A former music store in Perth that closed in August 2020 has been given a second life as an independent art store.

The Art Attic, at St Paul’s Square in Perth, has taken up residence in the St Paul’s Sqaure premises once occupied by the Bandwagon Shop.

New owner Donata Kick decided to take her passion for art to the next level during the coronavirus lockdown in 2021 in the hope of breathing new life into the city centre.

Speaking to The Courier, she said: “Opening up a new independent gift shop in the middle of a pandemic has not been easy to say the least, but it continues to be an exciting adventure.”

St Paul’s Square revival

“My business was the first one to reopen on St Paul’s Square, which had been the local eye-sore for decades.”

She explained: “Following the incredible efforts of Perth and Kinross Council to transform the decrepit church into a beautiful open-air plaza (and one one of Perth’s latest landmarks to be light up at night), businesses are now returning to the Square, and I am excited to be part of the city centre revival.

Lockdown focus helped turn passion into business

“Perth needs more independent shops to revive the high street, and St Paul’s Square is

turning into a bit of an artisan corner with The Art Attic, Popfox Interiors, and Daniel Paul Leather.

“Scotland has an insane amount of creative talent, and Perth is now UNESCO City of Crafts and Folk Art as well.

“At a time when many of us were locked away at home, some of us discovered our creative streak.

“In that sense, the Art Attic is a true lockdown project, and some of our artists are true lockdown artists.”

Quirky Perth shop ‘screamed art gallery’

After losing her daytime business during the first lockdown, Donna was able to use the pandemic to hone her skills and think about what to do with her artwork.

She used this time to consider what she could do with her work.

She used this time to consider what she could do with her work.

After coming across the old Bandwagon Shop on St Paul’s Sqaure, Donnna said it seemed like the perfect location.

The former music shop that occupied the premises had shut in August 2020.

She added: “The quirky old building just screamed ‘art gallery to me.

“I got thrown in at the deep end and found myself making all kinds of decisions and coordinating tradesmen.

“Luckily I have amazing landlords, who not only were fully supportive of my vision but who also put their full confidence in me.

“I have to say though, I don’t ever want to rip wallpaper off walls again!”

The Art Attic now features work from 14 local artists, with a focus on art that uses recycled objects as well as materials that are sustainably sourced and local.

You can find the Art Attic on Facebook and Instagram under @theartatticperth.