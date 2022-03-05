The Ukraine crisis intensifies: Saturday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Ukraine crisis intensifies: Saturday’s news in pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
March 5 2022, 3.51pm Updated: March 5 2022, 4.08pm
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on March 5. Saturday’s news in pictures.

A couple sit on the ruble of a destroyed bridge after crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Ukrainian soldiers help a fleeing family crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
People take part in a demonstration in Trafalgar Square, London, to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ian West/PA Wire
Homes damaged by a wildfire are seen in Uljin, South Korea. South Korea was deploying nearly 2,000 firefighters and troops on Saturday to battle a large wildfire that tore through an eastern coastal area and temporarily threatened a nuclear power station and a liquified natural gas plant. Kim Huyn-tae/Yonhap via AP
Brij pal, a Bee keeper examines a honeycomb before extracting honey at an apiary on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu, India. AP Photo/Channi Anand
Nicolas Bisquertt Hudson CHI (LW10-2) in action during the Men’s Downhill Sitting Para Alpine Skiing at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre. Joel Marklund for OIS for OIS/PA Wire
The northern lights, or the aurora borealis displays over the Vestrahorn mountain in south-east Iceland, noted for its two distinctive peaks and proximity to the Jokulsarlon glacier lagoon and East Fjords. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Fans hold up paper in the colours of the Ukrainian flag during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

